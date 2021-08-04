Close

Mosquitoes have once again caused the death of another life after a Georgia resident died because of a rare mosquito-borne disease.

According to Outbreak News Today, the Georgia Department of Health officials have reported that an adult resident from Liberty County, Georgia died after getting infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE virus.

The occurrence has prompted health officials to urge the public to take precautions against mosquito bites. This mosquito-borne disease is rare in humans. However, the latter are vulnerable to the virus.

Previous reports have shown two cases of the EEE, also called the Triple E virus. One case has been reported in the 8-County Coastal Health District since 2010, with one fatality reported in 2018.

The 'Triple E' Virus

In a Healthline report, infectious diseases professor, Dr. William Schaffner, MD, from the Vanderbilt University in Tennessee said, since there is never a time when the EEE infection is eradicated, "it is smart for the public to understand" what this virus is, how it occurs and what can be done to prevent contact and infection.

The doctor added, the chances of an individual contracting Triple E are roughly similar to "hitting the Powerball jackpot,"

He continued explaining, the virus itself develops and grows in birds living in or close to freshwater swamps. Then, a specific mosquito type identified as Culiseta melanura must bite an infected bird. Usually, this type does not bite humans as they do with birds and other animals.

Also specified in the Healthline report is that Triple E is not transmissible by horses to humans. However, more often than not, infected mosquitoes are attracted to horses. This means that there could be a greater chance of coming across these insects near horses.

When mosquitoes that bite birds, animals, and humans come in contact with the virus, chances are that the disease will be transmitted to people.

5Ds of Mosquito Bite Prevention

This mosquito-borne disease can be fatal but it can also be prevented. In fact, the Coastal Health District is encouraging everyone to practice the 5Ds, of preventing mosquito bites, as listed in the said Outbreak News report. These include:

1. Dusk and Dawn

To reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes, avoid going outside specifically at dusk and dawn. These are the times when these blood-sucking insects are most active.

2. Dress

Mosquito bites can be avoided if wearing the insects can't get to the skin. Therefore, it is important to put on loose-fitting, long-sleeved tops. Also, wear a pair of long pants to lessen the amount of skin exposure.

3. DEET-Containing Insect Repellent

According to Consumer Reports, DEET is a "true repellent" as it shields not only by killing mosquitoes and other insects. Rather, it also prevents them from landing on the skin or clothing.

4. Drain All Containers and All That Hold Stagnant Water

Water is a potential home for mosquitoes' offspring. Some mosquitoes are laying their eggs directly in water. It's where they then float to the surface to hatch.

This then gives them the chance to multiply so this should be avoided. Be especially watchful after a rain. And, as the health district advises, toss any standing water to prevent mosquito breeding around the area.

5. Doors Fixed and Fit Tightly

Ensure both the doors and windows are repaired and fit tightly. For those with screens on doors, guarantee fixed rips and tears so as not to allow entry of the insects through the screens.

Vaccines Against Triple E

As indicated in a report from the health department of Georgia, there a vaccine is available for horses, other equids, and certain birds in the fight against EEE.

In an unvaccinated adult horse, a first dose is administered before mosquito season. It is then followed by a booster dose from four to six weeks after.

Meanwhile, for pregnant mares that were previously vaccinated, the department recommends a booster dose is administered from three to four weeks, pre-partum.

Specifically, for foals in Georgia, a series of four doses of vaccines is recommended beginning at three to four months of age with the first three shots given at a four-week interval, and the fourth dose at age 10 to 12 months old.

Following the first set of vaccinations, the shot is typically given annually or biannually. It depends on the animal's exposure to risk.

