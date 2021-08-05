Close

SpaceX is hiring workers to be assigned to the food services department of the Brownsville-based facility!

The firm is searching for a barista, catering lead, cook, culinary services specialist, spaceport restaurant attendant, and spaceport mixologist, its website posted.

Some of the roles are permanent, while others are temporary. Visit the company's website or click here to apply.

What Makes This Spaceport Mixologist Special?

The job description says SpaceX is looking for applicants with exceptional mixology expertise with a concentration in resorts, bars, and full-service restaurants.

SpaceX has a variety of food shops and formats supporting its employees, the spaceport mixologist application added. The company plans to build more.

Applicants, per Future Zone, should have at least two years of experience pairing beverages with a themed menu, can stand for at least 4 hours, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills. The applicant should also be a United States citizen with the necessary permissions owing to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

The mixologist might be assigned in the Starbase Tiki Bar, a tiny home close to SpaceX's spaceport, and serve tiki drinks like the Test Pilot and Jet Pilot.

A restaurant, as shared by Everyday Astronaut on Twitter, and another bar in SpaceX's rocket towers with the whole spaceport's view, are also located at the Boca Chica site.

Musk refers to the bar as "High Bar." It looks like a futuristic bar with "360-degree windows & a glass floor" in the "high bay" of the tower. NASA Space Flight reporter Tyler Gray shared that SpaceX threw a celebration at the High Bar last June.

There was a party on the top floor of the High Bay tonight at #SpaceX Starbase/Boca Chica - most likely an early birthday party for @elonmusk. 🎉🎂 @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/1gxTZM1rjz — Tyler Gray (@TylerG1998) June 27, 2021

How Common Are Chefs, Baristas in Large IT, Aerospace Firms?

SpaceX is hiring several food service workers in Texas and California to feed the company's increasing workforce. Baristas, cooks, and sous chefs are vacant on SpaceX's employment page under the culinary services category. While SpaceX's restaurants primarily cater to its own staff, The Verge said that the general public may not be kept out for long.

Neuralink company bar pic.twitter.com/E9XICS5snk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2021

SpaceX and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk said that in January, he "strongly supports" the use of public places near his manufacturing and launch facilities "whenever it is possible to do so safely and securely."

While he tweeted that Neuralink just opened its own bar, he said that they would figure out a method to enable restricted access to the High Bar. He stated that when COVID-19 ends, the restaurant would be accessible to the public. However, it is unclear whether the brain interface startup employs its own mixologist just yet.

I super support public spaces around our production & launch sites, wherever it can be done safely and securely. When covid passes, we will open up our restaurant to the public & figure out ways to allow limited access to the High Bar. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2021

LMTOnline said that Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 to transform the aerospace sector and make spaceflight more accessible. SpaceX started ground in Boca Chica, a Cameron County unincorporated town, in 2014.

Chefs and baristas are frequently employed by large IT and aerospace businesses to feed their personnel. According to the same Verge article, several companies like Facebook, Google, and Boeing have chefs and baristas.

