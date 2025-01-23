Plants Rely on Underground Networks to Detect Neighboring Warnings: Study

A new study from the University of Oxford reveals that plants likely "eavesdrop" on each other through shared underground fungal networks, rather than actively warning their neighbors of threats.

The research challenges previous assumptions about plant communication and presents a fresh perspective on their behavior.

How Plants Communicate Through Fungi

Beneath the soil, plants are connected by an intricate network of fungi, known as the wood wide web.

This network forms through a mutual relationship between plant roots and mycorrhizal fungi, where plants provide carbon to the fungi, and in return, the fungi supply the plants with nutrients.

According to Earth.com, these fungal connections are known to transmit not only resources but also information between plants, particularly when one is attacked by herbivores or pathogens.

Previous studies have shown that plants connected to the same fungal network often increase their defenses when one plant is under threat.

However, it was unclear whether the plant under attack actively warns its neighbors or if the signals are passive, with neighboring plants responding to cues without direct involvement from the attacked plant.

The researchers, led by Dr. Thomas Scott of the University of Oxford, used mathematical models to explore whether plants would evolve to signal threats to their neighbors.

Their findings indicate that it is unlikely for plants to develop such warning mechanisms, as this behavior would not provide significant evolutionary benefits. Instead, plants often compete with each other for resources, making it counterproductive to help their neighbors.

Study Reveals Plants May Be More Competitive Than Cooperative

This discovery challenges the idea that plants act cooperatively. Instead, the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that plants may be more focused on self-interest or competition.

One theory is that plants may unintentionally emit stress signals when attacked, much like how humans might blush when embarrassed, Science Daily reported.

Another possibility is that the fungi themselves may be responsible for transmitting warning signals, as they rely on healthy plants to survive and benefit from ensuring the network remains stable.