Close

People are still interested in food trends and challenges. Frozen honey is a new one that is doing the rounds on TikTok. The fad capitalizes on the "fun task" of freezing a bottle of honey, squeezing it out, and eating it like a popsicle.

While the craze has garnered over 600 million views on the hashtag and over 80 million on TikTok's #FrozenHoneyChallenge, experts warn that ingesting honey in large quantities is not recommended.

@tiktok|https://www.tiktok.com/@laurentrendzit/video/6985228985911299333@

Experts Warn: TikTok's Frozen Honey Challenge Is Dangerous!

While the challenge requires freezing honey, several TikTok users added corn syrup to make the "popsicle" less dense.

Content creators and vloggers, which started the trend on YouTube's ASMR community, made use of frozen honey to generate oddly satisfying noises for their viewers while eating the "popsicle."

Miami Herald said that the challenge, however, is not as entertaining as it appears. Several TikTok users reported feeling ill and having diarrhea after completing it.

According to medical professionals, the primary problem is the excessive amount of honey ingested by the participants. Honey can be consumed in moderate amounts, but more than a bottle might result in sugar overdose.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, Cleveland Clinic's nutritionist, told NBC News that honey is excellent for you. Using honey as an alternative to sugar to sweeten your food is okay, but consuming half a bottle in one sitting is hazardous.

Medical professionals underscored that eating frozen honey bottles might induce bloating, diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, and vomiting.

Kirkpatrick said in the same NBC News report that dietary fructose intolerance affects one out of every three persons. Dietary fructose intolerance, also known as fructose malabsorption, means that your intestines are incapable of effectively absorbing fructose, resulting in gastrointestinal irritation.

Vice even reported that overeating honey could hurt your teeth by causing cavities and pulling out fillings.

ALSO READ: Do COVID-19 Vaccines Contain Metals or Microchip? Viral Magnet Test Videos Claim It Is True

Users who continued to make films for the "Frozen Honey Challenge" were also cautioned that in addition to diarrhea, stomach aches, and cavities, they might also be at danger for weight gain and disordered eating, according to medical professionals.

What Are Other TikTok Trends That Could Harm Your Health?

Users of TikTok have a reputation for going to great measures just to obtain followers and views. When the "Dry-Scooping Challenge" went viral last month, Science Times said medical professionals were worried.

TikTok's "Dry-Scooping Challenge" began when one online influencer ingested raw pre-workout powder. Creatine, a component in the pre-workout supplement, raises your heart rate, providing you enough energy to accomplish strenuous physical exercises.

The pre-workout supplement can also aid with muscular growth.

Medical professionals who noticed the trend cautioned consumers that drinking the powder without diluting it in water might cause significant health problems.

A 20-year-old lady claimed she had a heart attack after attempting Tikok's "Dry-Scooping Challenge" in June.

According to the New York Post, pre-workout powder contains chemicals that might raise your heart rate. As a result, if not eaten appropriately, it may cause a heart attack.

Because the contents are so potent, it is best to dilute the powder with water and drink it rather than swallowing a tablespoon.

According to the warning labels at the back of the powder, consuming too much of the powder might result in significant problems.

RELATED ARTICLE: TikTok Trick To Eliminate Gag Reflex True? Studies Show Effectiveness of Applying Pressure Point

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health in Science Times.