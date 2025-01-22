Dietary Supplement Found to Improve Liver Cancer Treatment

A recent breakthrough in liver cancer treatment may come from a simple dietary supplement: ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), a bile acid already used to treat other liver diseases.

Researchers at the Salk Institute have discovered that this supplement can improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for liver cancer, offering hope for a more accessible and effective treatment option.

Read more: Giant Horned Dinosaur Tameryraptor Markgrafi Identified from WWII Lost Fossils

Immunotherapy Boosted by New Research into Liver Cancer Treatment

Immunotherapy, which boosts the body's immune system to fight cancer, has been a game-changer for cancers like lung and kidney cancer. However, its success in treating liver cancer has been limited.

This is concerning, as liver cancer rates have nearly tripled over the past 40 years. To understand why immunotherapy doesn't work as well for liver cancer, scientists at the Salk Institute studied the liver's immune response to cancer.

Their research revealed that bile acids produced by the liver could impair the function of T cells, the immune cells responsible for fighting cancer.

According to SciTechDaily, elevated levels of certain bile acids, such as UDCA, can enhance T cell activity and help combat tumors.

The researchers found that boosting UDCA levels in mice with liver cancer controlled tumor growth and improved immune cell performance.

These findings, published in the journal Science on January 9, 2025, suggest that UDCA supplementation could be a simple and effective way to boost immunotherapy for liver cancer patients.

Since UDCA is already widely used to treat other liver diseases, the researchers believe it could be easily incorporated into existing treatment plans.

Regulating Bile Acids Could Enhance T Cell Function in Liver Cancer Patients

The study also opens up new areas of research. The team is exploring the role of the gut microbiome in regulating bile acid levels and whether probiotics might further enhance treatment.

Additionally, they are looking into whether reducing the production of bile acids in other conditions, such as chronic liver disease and obesity, could improve overall health, MedicalExpress reported.

Professor Susan Kaech, a senior author of the study, expressed excitement over the potential impact of these findings, saying they offer new targets for improving liver cancer treatment.

"By investigating these liver-specific features, we have identified several potential ways to regulate bile acids, improve T cell performance, and enhance patient outcomes." she explained.