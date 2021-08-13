Close

A new study recently specified the solution to the energy crisis Jupiter has been experiencing for decades already.

According to a Pioneer Sheets report, astronomers have been trying to figure out such a solution for many years. It also specified that auroras in the solar systems are common phenomena on planets with significant magnetic fields on Jupiter and earth.

Jupiter, the fifth planet from the Sun, is a giant planet in the solar system. It is a gas giant that has a mass over two-and-a-half times of all other planets existing in the solar systems integrated, although a bit below one-thousandth than the Sun's mass.

Essentially, in Earth's night sky, after Venus and Moon, Jupiter is the third brightest natural object. Named after Roman god Jupiter, it is primarily composed of hydrogen.

Additionally, in Jupiter 11's equator, Earth could fit. It orbits approximately more than 480 million miles and revolves once every 10 hours, although to complete the Sun's single orbit takes roughly 12 Earth years.

While Jupiter cannot support life, some of its moons comprise oceans underneath their crusts that might support life. Located there is the great red spot, a huge storm that is roughly double the Earth's size.

ALSO READ: NASA's Juno Orbiter Resolve Jupiter's Mysterious 'Dawn Storm' Auroras





Jupiter Expected to be a Particularly Warm Planet

According to Space.com, the giant planet is expected to be specifically warm. Based on the amount of sunlight it's getting, the average temperature in this planet's upper atmosphere needs to be roughly an icy "minus 73 Celsius or minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, the measured value rises from roughly 426 degrees Celsius to 800 degrees Fahrenheit. For five decades, the source of this added heat has been difficult for scientists to discover.

The University of Leicester space scientists worked with colleagues from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the Japanese Space Agency, and the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology to discover the mechanism behind the atmospheric heating of Jupiter.

To find out such a mechanism, astronomers have developed the most detailed map of the upper atmosphere of Jupiter using data from the Keck Observatory in Hawai'i.

Global Heat Map of Jupiter

Researcher Dr. James O'Donoghue, from JAXA, also lead author for the study, Global upper-atmospheric heating on Jupiter by the polar aurorae, published in Nature, said they started attempting to develop a global heat map of the uppermost atmosphere of the giant planet at the University of Leicester.

The signal was not adequately bright to reveal anything outside the polar regions of Jupiter at that time, although with the lessons they learned from the research, the lead author said they were able to manage to secure time on one of the most gigantic, most competitive telescopes on this planet several years later.

O'Donoghue further shared they could produce temperature maps of unusual detail through the use of the Keck telescope. They discovered that temperatures begin extremely high within the aurora, which was expected from past research.

However, to date, the study investigators could see that the aurora of Jupiter appears to be heating the entire thing, despite taking up below 10 percent of the area of the giant planet.

Aurora's Occurrence in Jupiter's Magnetic Field

As indicated in the report, aurorae occur in the planet's magnetic field when charged particles are caught towards the magnetic poles of the planet, the spiral along the field lines, striking atoms and molecules in the atmosphere to emit light and energy.

The material that spews from its volcanic moon leads to the most powerful aurora in the Solar System and wide-ranging heating in Jupiter's polar region. Specifically, the Jovian aurorae have long been for an extended heating atmosphere of Jupiter.

The magnetic field of the planet is roughly 20,000 times more powerful than this planet, and because of this, its magnetosphere is massive.

If such magnetosphere was noticeable in the night sky, the researchers found it could cover the region several times the size of the Moon of Earth. The auroras of Jupiter are more potent than Earth and emit hundreds of gigawatts.

The aurora is releasing extraordinary X-ray flares, and these flares' origination comes from electrically charged oxygen. More so, sulfur ions are sent by the moon Lo.

Report about the energy crisis in Jupiter is shown on the Independent's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: NASA Juno Space Probe Shares Photos of Stunning Deep Jet Streams in Jupiter's Atmosphere

Check out more news and information on Auroras on Science Times.