NASA is discreetly researching a larger, better Mars chopper, initially called Mars Science Helicopter, to handle the Red Planet's rugged terrain as the Mars Ingenuity helicopter smashes interplanetary records.

The next trip to Mars has no funding, definite design, and set launch date yet. Still, Daily Mail said that NASA and university academics have looked at the potential sites.

What Makes This New Helicopter Different

Teddy Tzanetos, a NASA robotics technologist, told UPI that they are trying to build on the success of Ingenuity. He said that they are considering what they could do with a bigger, more modern aircraft to Mars in terms of research and distance traveled.

According to Tzanetos, the Mars Science Helicopter would be a larger version of Ingenuity with two rotors or a considerably larger helicopter with six rotors. Ingenuity is just approximately 4 pounds, but the largest helicopter under consideration would be 66 pounds.

JPL's Ingenuity Chief Engineer J. (Bob) Balaram told IEEE Spectrum that it would be a whole new method of looking at Mars.

He explained that aerial mobility offers you reach, resolution, and range. Mobility, according to Balaram, can get the helicopter to locations that are inaccessible to wheeled vehicles. He added that the aircraft can obtain any resolution they desire with their instruments based on the height the plane reaches.

NASA Eyes Deploying New Helicopter in Mawrth Vallis

The same Daily Mail report claimed that the hexacopter might be deployed by NASA in Mawrth Vallis.

Universe Today said that Mawrth Vallis is a valley where NASA has previously detected evidence of water movement. Meanwhile, Planetary Society said that Milankovic Crater could harbor large water ice deposits.

The future helicopter being developed by NASA aims to fly 10 to 15 miles per day. Smithsonian Mag said Ingenuity's longest flight yet was at around 600 meters or 2,000 feet.

NASA plans to launch a new mission to Mars to gather rock samples drilled by the Perseverance rover in 2026. However, at news briefings following Ingenuity's accomplishment, NASA officials realized that the project may be too challenging to include a helicopter.

Mars Science Helicopter a Real Technical Endeavor

Although the Mars Science Helicopter is still a concept in a whitepaper, Balaram claims that the vehicle's idea is not just simply a cartoon. Instead, it is a genuine technical endeavor.

The planned MSH could carry up to 11 pounds of cargo, reach 67 mph peak speeds, and hover for up to five minutes every trip.

MSH, like Ingenuity, would use solar panels to produce electricity from the sun.

JPL has not said when or if it would begin developing MSH, but it is keeping an eye on Ingenuity on Mars.

Science Times said that the tiny rotor copter flew for the 11th time as part of a series of reconnaissance trips for the Perseverance rover, investigating the Jezero Crater in search of ancient evidence of life.

Ingenuity flew for around two minutes before landing in South Séitah, according to experts.

This is a stretch of terrain on Mars' Jezero Crater's floor with sandy ripples that NASA scientists believe may be difficult for the rover to navigate.

