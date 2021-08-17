How to Prevent Pests at Home

Close

Prevention is better than cure, and it doesn't only apply to medicine. This is why it's best if you take action now to prepare your home against pests that bring diseases and inconvenience.

8 Ways to Safeguard Your Home From Pest Infestation

Take a look at the following list for 8 tips on how to pest-proof your home:

1. Keep It Clean

What do pests want? Dirt and dampness. Because of this, especially pay attention to the kitchen and the bathroom area, where food remnants and water are most present.

For your kitchen:

Don't leave dirty dishes in the sink. Clean them as soon as possible and especially don't leave them overnight.

Always wipe down your stovetops, countertops, and tables. Use clean rags with the appropriate cleaning material and make sure there are no crumbs left in small and tight crevices.

Regularly disinfect your drawers and containers. Using glassware for storage is advised since pests won't be able to penetrate the material. It's also sustainable.

If there are any places you tend to bring food at, such as the living room or your bedroom, make sure to maintain a schedule for cleaning these areas as well to avoid specs of food that will attract pests.

For your bathroom:

Bathrooms should always be clean and dry. It's best to wipe down your bathroom of any droplets of water, especially after you shower.

You should have a regular schedule of when to clean the sink, the pots, and the drain. Use heavy cleaners that are made for these areas.

Don't wait for your drains to get clogged up with the build-up of hair, soap, etc. Even if it's light cleaning, regularly cleaning your bathroom will help you avoid the stress of dealing with worse problems.

2. Declutter Your Space

Pests thrive in dark and moist places, and spaces with many items will help them hide easier. Take notice of your attic or your basement, or any area you use as makeshift storage that tends to be chaotic and messy. Although you may not regularly use them for your needs, you should still store things properly to avoid contamination.

3. Use Pest-Control Supplies

You can take advantage of many pest-control supplies to make sure your house is still safe from pest contamination, like sticky traps that use an adhesive to catch insects. These usually come in the color yellow that pests find attractive. Other supplies include liquid pest killers, sprays, or gel baits.

You can also find an ultrasonic repeller to solve problems with pests at your house. Ultrasonic repellers fight off pests by emitting high-frequency sounds that can injure or kill these pests.

4. Take Care of Your Garbage

Don't let any garbage sit still inside or near your house for long periods. The earlier you dispose of them, the better. However, just disposing of your waste is not enough. You should also make sure to properly segregate and tie your garbage bags to prevent any spills. A great tip when buying a trashcan is to choose those heavy ones that come with tight lids. This way, the pests won't be able to easily overturn the bins to go through your trash.

5. Avoid Keeping Fruits or Vegetables Out

Especially sliced ones, any fruit or vegetable that's left out in the open will attract insects due to their scent. When they start to decay, they'll even be more appealing to pests. Before you buy fruits and vegetables, make sure you have a space for them in your fridge, or you have storage especially for them.

6. Spot Stagnant Water

Stagnant water is dangerous because mosquitoes breed in standing water that brings malaria and dengue. Have a look in and outside your house. Search for any vases or drains or anything that can cup and accumulate moisture. If you use drums for storing water, make sure to have covers for them.

Be wary of any water collection your air-conditioner may have. Instead of putting an old glass or cup to gather water from it, you can look for ways to dispose of the water immediately, such as through pipes.

7. Trim Your Garden

Unless you live in an apartment or a place where you have no space to maintain a garden, you should regularly look for pits in your lawn and fill them immediately to avoid the accumulation of dirty water. Any ponds or decorations with water should be thoroughly maintained and cleaned. Pruning your plants and removing wild grass is also a must.

8. Have a Scheduled Pest Control Service

Even with all the preventive measures above, it's still best to hire professionals to take care of the pests. Asking professional control services every 2-3 months to visit your house will help eliminate any threat from pests.

Protect Your Home From Pests

No matter how you decide to protect your home from pest invasion, you should keep in mind the different factors that may affect your plans, such as your work schedule or any condition any housemate may have. Don't worry. There are many ways for you to combat and prevent pests from disturbing you at home!