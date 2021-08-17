Multikine Market Potential, Breakthrough Cancer Standard of Care Treatment

Close

About Multikine

Cel-Sci Corporation's Multikine could change the standard of cancer care in the future as we know it bringing with it tremendous market potential.

Known as Leukocyte Interleukin, the injection is an investigational cancer immunotherapy drug that is known to contain 14 natural human cytokines. Cytokines are the body's immune system regulators that include interleukins, interferons, chemokines, and colony stimulating factors.

All of these elements are part of the body's overall natural mix of defenses that fight against cancer and other diseases.

Multikine is patented and available for mass production; the company is simply awaiting FDA approval. They recently wrapped up the largest ever head and neck cancer Phase 3 trial ever conducted and though the trial missed it's primary endpoint in patients with chemotherapy, patients in the treatment arm that received only Multikine and radiation therapy as the Standard of Care (SOC) showed tremendous benefits.

The non-autologous biological product is manufactured using a proprietary process that follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements from Source Leukocytes, which are a current FDA licensed product. The company has been expanding their manufacturing facility capabilities near Baltimore, Maryland in expectancy of FDA approval and next go-to market actions.

Head and Neck Cancer Market Size

There are over 650,000 new cases of head and neck cancer diagnosed each year throughout the world with an approximate 60,000 in the United States and over 100,000 in Europe. Cancers of the head and neck represent over 5% of the total cancers in the world and contribute to a painful total of more than 300,000 annual deaths.

Stage III and Stave IV advanced stage head and neck cancer which has previously been untreated and late-diagnosed is over half of the annual new cases. At nearly 60% being late-stage diagnosis, early detection is crucial for patient survival in head and neck cancers. Around 40% of those cases, approximately 150,000+ patients are diagnosed at lower risk for recurrence and are given only radiotherapy following surgery as part of their standard of care, and no chemotherapy. This subgroup is the exact population that Cel-Sci identified in a treatment arm of their trial.

Multikine FDA Approval

Cel-Sci's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Eyal Talor reinforced the need and support of the recent trial data in a company release. "These data, combined with what we know of Multikine's mechanism of action, demonstrate Multikine's potential to impart long term overall survival advantage and a beneficial effect on the anti-tumor immune response in patients who have not been treated with chemotherapy (cisplatin) which is known to be highly toxic."

Dr. Talor further expanded on the findings in the release stating, "In patients not indicated to receive chemotherapy as part of their standard of care, treatment with Multikine neoadjuvant regimen demonstrated a statistically significant, robust and durable overall survival benefit. The data possibly indicate that the Multikine treatment regimen is capable of altering the course of disease in this population. Perhaps most impressive in the Multikine treated group not receiving chemotherapy was the fact that the overall survival benefit imparted by Multikine increased over time as compared to overall survival in control, suggesting that the Multikine immunotherapy neoadjuvant treatment stands to add great benefit to the intent to cure - current standard of care."

Cel-Sci's CEO Geert Kersten also continued to maintain his confidence in the drug. "Multikine demonstrated a significant survival benefit in the group whose standard of care did not include chemotherapy and a favorable safety profile across the entire patient population. Based on this landmark study data, we intend to seek FDA approval for what could become the first treatment in newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer in many decades. If approved, Multikine would address the needs of approximately 155,000 patients diagnosed annually worldwide who are currently slated for surgery plus radiotherapy and would significantly increase their chances of overall survival," Kersten said.

Kersten also touched on the safety and efficacy of Multikine. "In addition, we wanted to develop a treatment that does not add toxicity and does not make other cancer treatments more difficult to bear. We appear to have achieved this goal as well. We are grateful to all the patients and their families who volunteered to participate in the world's largest and most rigorous Phase 3 study in advanced primary head and neck cancer. We are confident that the robust overall survival benefit shown in this pivotal study along with the safety profile of Multikine clearly demonstrates the benefit of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in this patient population and may lead to a new way to treat advanced primary head and neck cancer."