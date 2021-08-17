Close

Experts have long been underscoring that the solar system is a home in space and the only known area in the universe where life exists. Many important issues concerning its origins, however, remain unanswered.

For decades, scientists are baffled by the presence of this radioactive isotope called aluminum-26 in ancient meteorites. Some claim that our system may have been jolted into life by nearby star explosions or dynamic giant stars giving off this sensitive isotope into our galaxy, profoundly affecting its development.

Scientists have now discovered that a star-forming area in the constellation Ophiuchus appears to be undergoing the same radioactive enrichment of aluminum-26, providing a glimpse into what our own embryonic solar system could have looked like five billion years ago.

They reported the results of the study, "A Solar System Formation Analogue in the Ophiuchus Star-Forming Complex," in Nature Astronomy.

The Solar System Bakes So Many Things

The researchers, led by John Forbes of the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Astrophysics, used various datasets to show that nascent stars in Ophiuchus might serve as analogs for the developing solar system since it bombarded by aluminum-26.

Space.com said that the solar system bakes many intriguing elements, but few are as important as aluminum-26, which has a pyrotechnic origin and influences planetary formation.

Scientists have established that a sequence of neighboring supernovas, rather than a single lucky occurrence, is the most plausible source of aluminum-26 for our solar system, based on circumstances observed in the nearby star-forming area Ophiuchus.

Ophiuchus is a typical star-forming area near the solar system, with a cluster of big stars right next door. Giant stars have a limited lifespan compared to the sun's 10-billion-year lifespan: a star eight times the mass of our sun will only last 40 million years.

Their mortality makes poor neighbors because they may heat up gas in adjacent planet-forming zones, shattering planetary cores and disks. On the other hand, Giant stars counteract this planetary influence by exploding and sharing a ready supply of aluminum-26, a substance that can help in the creation of planets.

Experts Blame It on Wolf-Rayet Stars

The researchers looked for aluminum-26 in meteorites by looking for calcium-aluminum-rich inclusions (CAIs). During planetary formation, CAIs offer a significant source of heat, drying out planets and decreasing the quantity of water that survives. However, where did these little shards originate?

Scientists, per Vice, believe that this source may have been nearby Wolf-Rayet stars, which are very hot and massive stars with powerful stellar winds, or a nearby supernova (or many supernovae) whose shockwaves immediately sparked the creation of our system.

To put it another way, Space.com said that the birth of our solar system could be predicated on the death of another star system. Or maybe, our cosmic home was conceived by Wolf-Rayet stars that have long since passed away.

It is a perplexing concept that has been passionately discussed for decades, partly because it may explain some of the solar system's most fundamental features.

Aluminum-26's radioactive characteristics made it a powerful early heat source for forming rocky bodies, limiting how much water they end up with, which has ramifications for understanding the habitability of star systems given that water is required for all known life on Earth.

