It is no surprise that Dr. Pimple Popper lives up to her moniker in several new YouTube videos. Sandra Lee is just popping out hundreds of huge pilar cysts!

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is an expert in popping even the most stubborn pilar cysts. There's no blocked hair follicle she can't squeeze from a five-cyst bursting party to a small pilar cyst shaped like a "boba."

How does Dr. Pimple Popper extract these? And how come watching her videos are oddly satisfying? Read on!

Here's How Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Cysts, Blackheads, and Pimples!

Dr. Pimple Popper revealed the footage on Instagram, in which she uses a scalpel, her fingers, and even a syringe to extract cyst after cyst from her patient's head. She had to split it into two videos since there were so many (TBD on whether it becomes a trilogy).

Dr. Sandra Lee uses a syringe to drain the contents of one of the bigger cysts before she can safely remove it in part one of the video on YouTube.

In part two posted on YouTube, Dr. Pimple Popper uses her beloved tweezers to take each cyst out (almost) intact.

Dr. Sandra Lee's skills astounded fans in the comments section, Women's Health said. The depth of these pilar cysts piqued the interest of one fan. Another person commented that her videos are strangely satisfying.

The patient's family's reactions, as Dr. Pimple Popper shows them the cysts are undoubtedly the highlight of each video.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sandra Lee recently removed 500 cysts down a woman's body to get relief. People said the woman, named KeKe, has been embarrassed by the hundreds of cysts that line her body.

In an exclusive clip obtained by People, KeKe told Dr. Pimple Popper that her crotch, stomach, chest, and neck areas are all covered with lumps.

She hopes Lee, who recognizes the cysts as steatocystomas right away, will be able to remove them.

Dr. Sandra Lee explained in People that steatocystomas are "butter or tiny oil" accumulation under the skin. She said it usually happens around the time of puberty. Dr. Pimple Popper said people can become infected, and when they do, they can rupture under the skin, causing a lot of agony and discomfort, as well as the possibility of permanent scarring.

Why Pimple Popping Videos Are Oddly Satisfying

Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a psychologist and integrative mental health expert, told Popsugar that people are attracted by other people's suffering or troubles. She said that while some individuals find pimple-popping disgusting, others get a dopamine high when they realize how serious someone else's troubles are. People might experience a variety of emotions and experiences after watching pimple-popping films, according to Capanna-Hodge.

But because the medical sector frequently discourages popping and picking at the skin, some individuals feel terrible when popping their own at home. Amy Morin, psychotherapist and editor in chief of Verywell Mind, said in the same Popsugar report that watching someone else do it might make people feel better since they see someone else fighting acne.

This sense of belonging, which comes from knowing that you aren't the only one struggling with acne, may help you feel more at ease in your own skin and, ultimately, empowered. Not to mention that seeing someone else burst pimples while knowing there would be no negative consequences for your own skin might add to the enjoyment of watching.

