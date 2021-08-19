Close

The University of Liverpool recently conducted research that revealed new stunning evidence of the magnetic field exhibited by Earth perpetually throughout its 200 million-year existence.

The university experts utilized a unique method to analyze rock specimens that hold the clue to the new evidence of a strong presence of magnetic fields on the planet.

The approach involves thermal and microwave paleomagnetic approaches to measure the samples harvested from Eastern Scotland's lava flow. With this method, the experts determined the geomagnetic field in a specified time period that lacks comprehensive data.

Earth's Magnetic Field Cycle Every 200 Million Years Analyzed

Among the recently gathered rock samples, additional specimens from 200 million years ago were also included in the investigation for better reading and precise analysis of Earth's magnetic field.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, titled "Intensity of the Earth's Magnetic Field: Evidence for a Mid-Paleozoic Dipole Low."

Geomagnetic fields, according to the study, differ from the strength measured in the modern day. The geomagnetic rocks collected from between 332 and 416 million years ago were less intensified, scaling own to quarter, than the magnetic field today.

This matches the data from the initial studies, where the magnetic field started to drop sometime in 120 million years ago, also known as the Mid-Palaeozoic Dipole low or MPDL.

The findings on the new University of Liverpool study support the first research successfully conducted in 2012 and was published in the journal Nature Geoscience, titled "Possible Links Between Long-Term Geomagnetic Variations and Whole-Mantle Convection Processes."

This initial research established that the magnetic field of Earth is continuously on a cycle, and every 200 million years, its intensity decreases. Even though the first magnetic field study from Liverpool seems plausible, the hypothesis lacks evidence.

Thanks to the recent investigation, the researchers were able to update the data through the availability of collected samples from 300 million years ago.

Scotland's Lava Flow Additional Evidence of Magnetic Field's Cynical Activity

The magnetic field shields the whole planet from the frequent emissions of radiation produced by the sun. However, Earth's magnetic field is not strong enough to cover the planet and might incur severe damages over time.

Based on the report by PhysOrg, the magnetic field's intensity is not that stable in terms of direction and overall strength. In addition, it might also damage itself and could possibly flip its own properties.

Numerous studies have been conducted before to understand better the variations of Earth's magnetic field in the past millions of years. The knowledge of this planetary attribute is essential to determine how to predict the future fluctuation and reversals or flip of the magnetic field.

University of Liverpool Palaeomagnetic expert and lead author of the study Louise Hawkins said that the evidence collected from lava flows at Strathmore and Kinghorn provided a comprehensive puzzle piece that fits the missing data from the planet's period with the most stable magnetic field.

These periods are estimated to be 50 million years prior to the point called the Kima Superchron, where geomagnetic reversal is known to be absent.

