New research recently said corals and sea anemones have at least two immune cell populations, and these specialized cells comprise roughly three percent of the total population of cells.

A Sci-News.com report said, in this new study, researchers revealed foreign elements like bacteria, beads, and fungal antigens into the cauliflower coral or Pocillopora daminiornis, as well as the starlet sea anemone or Nematostella vectensis.

According to researcher Dr. Nikki Traylor-Knowles at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami and her colleagues, phagocytosis is the cellular defense mechanism used to eliminate antigens derived from dysregulated or impaired cells, as well as microbial pathogens.

The researcher added phagocytosis is, thus, a pillar for instinctive immunity, whereby foreign elements are overcome and tainted in vesicles.

Sea Anemones and Corals

Dr. Traylor-Knowles explained, in sea anemones and corals, phagocytic mechanisms are not clearly understood. Then, they separated different populations of cells using fluorescent-stimulated cell sorting and microscopy.

In their study, Functional Characterization of Hexacorallia Phagocytic Cells, published in Frontiers in Immunology, the researchers discovered that Specialized cells known as phagocytes engulfed the foreign elements, while tiny, fluid-filled constructions inside the cells known as phagosomes, worked to kill the evaders, including their own damaged cells.

The researcher also said their study results are essential as they present that corals have the cellular capabilities of fighting infection and comprise distinctive cell types that were previously unknown.

The expert added that there is a need to have a better insight into how coral cells are performing specialized roles like fighting infections as the climate change crisis is radically reducing global coral reef biomass, not to mention diversity worldwide.

Traylor-Knowles also said their study findings could help develop devising diagnostic tools for better marine and coral reef health assessment.

Coral Reef Health

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in November 2020, for the first time, coral reef's health in the United States was assessed "on a national scale."

Specifically, coral reefs in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans were given a "fair" mark in the first-ever condition status report for the country's coral reefs by NOAA and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science at the time of the report.

While the report showed "fair" overall scores, the report emphasized that coral reefs are vulnerable and declining. Also indicated in the report is that this was the first time coral reefs in all states and territories of the US have been evaluated using standard monitoring data, developing sets of data that provide coral health's baseline on a nationwide scale.

The said status report was developed by the National Coral Reef Monitoring program of NOAA and the Integration and Application Networkoffsite of UMCES link through data gathered from 2012 to 2018.

The scores were signified as "very good," "good," "impaired," and "critical." More so, the report was grounded on four different classifications when assigning a score. These include an abundance of corals and algae, reef fish populations, climate's influence on coral reefs, and connections of humans to reefs.

