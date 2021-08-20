Close

The world waited for almost a year for a COVID-19 vaccine to be available. Public officials have told people that vaccination was the way back to the old normal, but the path seems unclear. Although vaccines were delivered on time and many are now fully vaccinated, the rise of breakthrough COVID-19 cases is a major public concern on top of the new variants of the virus.

A study conducted by researchers of the University of Oxford reports that fully vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant have the same amount of viral load compared to those infected unvaccinated people. That means that vaccines were not able to lower the viral load in Delta variant cases.

Rising Numbers of Breakthrough Cases

According to Yahoo! News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three studies on Wednesday that revealed that breakthrough cases occur more frequently than previously thought.

American surgeon general Vivek Murthy said during a briefing that recent data shows protection against mild and moderate cases has decreased over time, most likely because of the waning immunity and strength of the widespread delta variant, per USA Today.

Dr. Eric Topol, vice president for research at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, said that those breakthrough infections are critical statistics due to many reasons. In San Diego, they have good tracking of post-vaccination infections, wherein data showed a compelling picture of vaccines' effectiveness.

San Diego County's fully vaccinated people have a rate of infection that is nine times less than the unvaccinated people and 35 times less in hospitalization rate.

However, the delta variant continues to spread, and cases soar. Experts said that even fully vaccinated people should recalibrate their lifestyle by wearing a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid crowds to prevent getting infected.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Lucy Horton said that the delta variant requires people a "layering of protection." Unlike earlier variants that are considered a rainstorm, the delta variant is a hurricane.

ALSO READ: Southern Serbian Caveman Who's Been Practicing 'Social Distancing' for 20 Years Emerges from Hideout to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

How Effective Are Vaccines Against Delta Variant?

The Oxford study titled "Impact of Delta on Viral Burden and Vaccine Effectiveness Against New Sars-CoV-2 Infections in the UK," suggests that vaccines do not lower the viral load in delta breakthrough cases. However, researchers emphasized that vaccination still offers good protection against the virus and protects people from getting seriously ill.

CBS News reported that the data from the real-world survey in the U.K. showed that breakthrough infections could still pose a significant infection risk to unvaccinated people.

Study lead researcher Dr. Sarah Walker said that the study shows two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines still provide protection, and those vaccinated with them are less likely to get infected, although they will still have a similar viral load as those who have not been vaccinated at all.

Viral load means the amount of coronavirus the person could spread to their environment. The higher the viral load, the more likely the infected person can pass the virus to other people. In the study, researchers showed that breakthrough delta cases could transmit the virus with similar risks, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The findings could have implications for policymakers and push for herd immunity in the hopes of protecting people from the delta variant through vaccination.



RELATED ARTICLE: Vax Facts Vs Fiction: Stony Brook Medicine Raises Vaccine Awareness in Live Session [WATCH]



Check out more news and information on COVID-19 Vaccines in Science Times.