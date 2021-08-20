Close

Even though the delta variant was around the corner, New Zealand is equipped with a whole new level of coronavirus testing.

New Zealand's lockdown highly depends on the findings from real-time genome sequencing that was recently developed to detect COVID-19. Real-time genome sequencing could provide data of COVID-19 cases, positive or negative, in just 12 hours or less.

With the best preventive measures against the pandemic, New Zealand is expected to implement and lift a lockdown within a short time compared to other countries.

Genome Sequencing Used by New Zealand To Track Coronavirus and Delta Strain

New Zealand's government authorities have recently reported 21 new cases of the COVID-19. Due to the current number of confirmed coronavirus victims, the count of infected individuals was predicted to rise in the following days.

Among the first cases was identified through genome sequencing on the third week of August. Instead of originating from an isolation facility, the case was linked to the cases in New South Wales, most of which are with delta variants.

The genome sequencing and positive cases recently recorded from New Zealand is not the definitive data to the true number of COVID-19 cases present in the country. However, according to The Conversation report, New Zealand had already incurred an outbreak when the new first case was confirmed.

The systematic technology was developed by Te Pūnaha Matatini. The technology allows experts to examine and consolidate records of individuals tested and were found with COVID-like symptoms. According to their findings, there were already 30 to 75 active cases of COVID-19 when the first patient was tagged as positive.

Delta variant is a new and more terrifying threat than the previous variants of COVID-19. One of the worst things that could happen is that the deadlier version of the coronavirus will become dominant in most countries, and unfortunately, it did happen.

On New Zealand's border, there have been 170 full genomes of the delta variant confirmed in just a span of three months. This means that the new strain is much more transmissible that even the once COVID-free country has been impacted.

New Zealand Vs COVID-19

New Zealand's new delta variant transmission in the third quarter of 2021 suggests that the country is strict on its health protocols and community guidelines. The first case after many months of being COVID-free is evidence of the New Zealand government's best efforts in providing border testing and implementing restrictions.

NZ Herald showed one of the effective measures, called the Contact Tracing Locations of Interest, provided by the Ministry of Health to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Lockdown protocols are the obvious choice to keep the surge of COVID-19 cases at zero. New Zealand showed the globe that contact tracing and isolation are among the best shields from the spread of the virus.

Genome sequencing will be an essential approach that will impact the future of the pandemic. The data being collected from genomes are helpful and serve as a heads-up to the upcoming situations and threats brought by the outbreaks.

Having a few identical genomes means that COVID-19 has not been active community-wide and has not developed any mutation. On the contrary, various cases with the exact genomes indicate a transmission chain that could have originated from a larger, undiscovered case.

