Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, can remove any lipoma on a patient even though these sticky and fatty tumors can be incredibly challenging to pop out.

According to two separate reports from Women's Health, Dr. Pimple Popper has a record of removing a vacuum-sealed leg lipoma and an entire bloody lipoma fountain.

Now, in a new video she posted on her Instagram account, she adds a new record of her experience in removing giant and massive lipomas.

Dr. Pimple Popper Squeezes Out Mango-Sized Lipoma

Yahoo! Life reported that Dr.Pimple Popper posted a new Instagram video wherein she pops out or of the biggest lipomas yet. It was a mango-sized lipoma that lodged in her patient's arm. In her caption of the video, she wrote: "Excuse me! This is NOT a deltoid. #drpimplepopper #musclegain #shockingvideos."

Dr. Pimple Popper assessed the giant lipoma on the patient's arm and compared it to a baby. In the first clip, she showed a before shot of the patient's upper arm with the massive lipoma.

Then, another clip shows the removal process of the lump wherein she uses her fingers to squeeze out a part of the lipoma. Dr. Pimple Popper starts squeezing the lipoma out until all of its contents pop out in one large chunk.

The video was met with awed reactions from "popaholics" who were amazed at Dr. Pimple Popper's way of removing the massive and giant lipoma. One viewer even commented that the video was the best pop-out they have ever seen. Many also observed that the lump looked like mango and followed their comments with a mango emoji.

Lipoma: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

According to Cleveland Clinic, a lipoma is a round or oval-shaped lump made of fat and moves easily when touched. It grows under the skin and is not usually painful, although it can appear in almost any part of the body but most commonly on the back, torso, arms, neck, and shoulders.

They are soft tumors that are non-cancerous, and most of them do not necessarily need treatment. However, a healthcare provider like Dr. Pimple Popper can remove it with an outpatient procedure that is safe and effective if it bothers the patient. Some would do liposuction by using a long, thin needle to remove the fatty tissue.

About 1 out of 1,000 people can get lipomas, especially people between ages 40 and 60. Sometimes, it can also be present at birth and appear slightly more common in women.

Many people do not usually notice symptoms of lipoma, but these lumps are usually encapsulated, painless, moveable, and smaller than two inches in diameter.

There are also many types of lipomas, depending on what they contain. Some have fatty tissues alone, while some contain fat and blood vessels.

Doctors are not sure how lipomas start, but some conditions could trigger multiple lipomas formation o the body. These include Dercum's disease, Gardner syndrome, Madelung's disease, and hereditary, multiple lipomatosis.

