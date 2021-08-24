Close

A new study recently showed how one's sedentary lifestyle could increase the risk of stroke in an individual, especially for those whose regular activity or work is spent for eight hours or more each day.

According to a CNN report, adults below 60 years of age who spend most of their days sitting are at higher risk of stroke than people who spend longer time for physical activities.

Specifically, those who reported they are seated eight hours or more every day and are not quite active physically, where otherwise, seven times at higher risk of having a stroke than those spending shorter time being sedentary and at least 10 minutes of exercise daily.

The study investigators included the health information of over 140,000 adult individuals from the Canadian Community Health Survey in their investigation. More so, they followed the participants aged 40 years old and above, without previous history of stroke, for 9.4 years on average.

ALSO READ: Stem Cell Research Shows How Mice Recovered From Stroke, Dementia

Sedentary Lifestyle

According to clinical scholar and lead author of the study, Dr. Raed Joundi, from McMaster University I Ontario, Canada, sedentary time is believed to "damage glucose, lipid metabolism and blood flow," not to mention increase infection in the body.

Over time, the study author added, these changes may have negative impacts on the blood vessels. They may also increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Based on the study published in the Stroke journal, out of more than 2,960 strokes participants experienced during the study period, more than 90 percent were found to be ischemic strokes.

Dr. Joundi explained that these are the most typical stroke type, and they occur when an artery supplying blood to the brain is clogged or blocked.

If this particular stroke is not treated rapidly, the brain cells in that area may begin dying from lack of oxygen.

Importance of Physical Activity in Stroke Patients

As indicated in a National Library of Medicine report, exercise has both favorable physical and psychosocial impacts for post-stroke patients.

As a result, this scientific statement offers an overview of rehabilitation that involves exercise for post-stroke patients. Evidence presented in the study clearly backs the use of different kinds of exercise training such as strength, aerobic, neuromuscular, flexibility, and traditional Chinese exercise for survivors of stroke illness.

In 2016, The Revisionist came out with a report stating that the one cause of stroke may have something to do with a sedentary lifestyle.

Take, for example, the body of water. Running water remains fresh. However, it is still inclined to go bad with growing algae and gunk until it turns cesspool. The same notion can be applied to the human body.

When an individual stops moving, his cardiovascular system is taking a hit. Minus the exercise of physical activity, the cardiovascular system is not given the right stimuli to encourage growth and development. Meaning, the blood vessels and arteries may fall into disorder.

Similarly, the cardiovascular system of the human body becomes weak and underdeveloped when an individual is sedentary.

Meaning, the response to fixing a stroke is slower, and there are lesser blood vessels or arteries for the blood to divert to if there is a stroke.

Related information about sedentary and illness is shown on the American College Physicians YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Activated Charcoal Can Be Used to Treat Injuries, Stroke & Coronavirus

Check out more news and information on Stroke in Science Times.