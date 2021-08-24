Close

The globe has been watching Mars for quite a while, and many sky observers claimed to have observed strange phenomena on the Red Planet. Conspiracy theorists claimed that NASA's Mars Curiosity rover captured a camel on Mars this time.

The Mars Curiosity rover is one of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory project, which the space agency launched in 2011 and arrived on the Red Planet in 2012. It was created to see if Mars ever had a suitable environment for tiny living forms known as microorganisms. This indicates that the mission's goal is to determine if the planet is habitable and capable of supporting human life someday.

NASA Debunks Myth: Space Agency Claims Netizens Altered Curiosity's Photo

Social media users altered and posted a picture taken by NASA's Curiosity rover to falsely accuse the space agency of lying about its Mars mission.

The low-resolution pixelated image includes a NASA live stream watermark and purports to show the rover on Mars' surface. In the distance, though, three camels and four humans may be seen in the same image.

Examples may be found on various social media sites, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

NASA's "live feed"from Mars is having a few issues.😂👏 pic.twitter.com/2fuH5bTguc — THE FLAT EARTHER (@TheFlatEartherr) August 17, 2021

The upper third of the shot was removed by social media users and replaced with black smudges, believed to be camels, whereas the original image is legitimate and was released on the NASA website in 2012.

NASA also confirmed via email to Reuters that the image of the camels did not originate from the agency.

There is no live broadcast of Mars from NASA. However, NASA does upload raw photos captured on the planet that may be viewed here. On the NASA website, you can also see videos shot by the rover.

On Nov. 26, 2011, the Curiosity rover was launched and landed on Mars on Aug. 5, 2012. Early on, the rover discovered chemical and mineral evidence of a previous microbe-friendly environment.

More Conspiracy Theories!

Conspiracy theorists discovered a variety of objects that they believe belong on Mars. Bears, crabs, lizards, and rabbits are among them.

Indeed, photos from Mars were analyzed by space fans on a Facebook group named "A Journey to the Surface of the Mars." You can see several animal-like forms and skulls that they believe to be some type of weird living form.

Machine gears, strange technologies, underground passageways, and even martian skulls and reptiles have been allegedly spotted. One fan claimed to have discovered a bigger animal a few years ago, referred to as a gorilla. However, the YouTube video has been taken down.

This notion has been circulating since 2012, Metro said, and there is a massive bear involved. The photo, which you can also check here, is unique that no one has seen the figure before.

The NASA image has been examined by Mister Enigma (now Of Sound Mind And Body), of YouTube renown. He believes that it is a father and kid. The image obtained by the Mars Curiosity rover, according to the YouTuber, might be the most persuasive when it comes to life on Mars for a lost civilization.

He said that the characteristics stand out even more by adding a splash of color to the shot. He claims that when viewers zoom in, they may see what appears to be a gorilla or bear-like creature, or perhaps a statue of a creature.

Even stranger, immediately next to it on the left, they observe what appears to be a smaller creature, maybe a newborn or cub. As of this writing, NASA has not commented on the image.

