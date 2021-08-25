Close

High cholesterol is often connected to numerous types of cancer. It can also heighten the risks of severity in patients prone to cancer and even acts as an effect of cancer itself. Cancer types such as breast cancer are also aggravated by high cholesterol rates that often lead to worse outcomes. However, the correlation between cholesterol and cancer lacks comprehensive data that determines how it worsens the condition.

Cholesterol Feeds Cancer Cells

Duke Cancer Institute has conducted research to define the underlying processes behind high cholesterol rates' mutual effects on cancer. One of the types of cancer that the study focused on was breast cancer and how this specific condition was being affected by cholesterol. According to a report by ScienceDaily, cholesterol seems to power up the breast cancer cells, making them more tolerant to death and eventually supporting them as they die and metastasize on the body.

Duke University's pharmacology, cancer, medical expert, and lead of the study Donald McDonnell said that the process cancer cells go through as they die is a stressful procedure. The expert added that if cells die, few will be left alive, and they will have the ability to adapt to the same stress-induced death procedure. The capability of the cells to overcome death is identified to be supported by high cholesterols.

Ferroptosis Link Between High Cholesterol and Cancer Metastasis

Cancers, including gynecological and estrogen-positive breast, were chosen to be the subject in gathering information as to why and how high cholesterols are connected to the disease. In the examinations, the authors observed that the cholesterols mimic the functions of estrogens in estrogen hormone-induced cancers. When the cholesterol starts this phase, cancer growth will be fueled, and the development will escalate to severity. However, cholesterol was also found at work, even when cancer is not driven by estrogen. With this comparison, the authors theorized that there is an underlying process at play.

The cancer cell analysis was made possible through the help of mouse subjects and several cell lines. According to New Atlas, what they found was that cholesterols are devoured by cancer cells in stress. Meanwhile, the cells that do not die develops a certain kind of yielding process that allows them to give in to stress, also known as ferroptosis. This entire step makes the remaining cells to be stress-resistant and grow in number for metastasis.

The cholesterol-cancer link was also determined in the study to work not only with breast cancer but also in other tumors, such as melanoma. Thankfully, the process exhibited by high cholesterols and cancer is stated to be treated through therapy procedures.

McDonell said that discovering the relationship between cholesterol and cancers would serve as a gateway for medical advancements in the future of oncology. The expert added that current developments regarding the right varieties of therapy could treat the condition. McDonell emphasized that drugs and dietary modification are essential to maintain a lower cholesterol level and eventually a stepping stone to better health. The coverage of the link between high cholesterol and cancer was published in the journal Nature Communications, titled "Dysregulated Cholesterol Homeostasis Results In Resistance To Ferroptosis Increasing Tumorigenicity And Metastasis In Cancer."

