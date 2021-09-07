Close

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the Inspiration4 crew, the company's first all-civilian, non-government spaceflight, is on track to launch next week.

The Inspiration4 crew passed its flight readiness test last week. The team is currently on the way to the facility to complete their final preparations and tests.

Inspiration4 and SpaceX Team Meet

The flight readiness brief and test are now complete, according to WFTV, and this is one of the final tests that the Inspiration4 crew will need to move closer to flying with the rocket. The team is now preparing for their final week on Earth as citizens before becoming full-fledged astronauts.

The four-person team was chosen from a pool of applications, and none of the members of the four-person team had prior experience in space. Other last-minute preparations are ongoing, and the Kennedy Space Center on Cape Canaveral will be bustling in the coming weeks.

Inspiration4 Flight Mission's Go Signal on September 15

According to its website, Inspiration4 aims to generate awareness and support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which would be the primary goal of the journey to orbit. Next week, on September 15, four ordinary folks will create history by embarking on a voyage that no ordinary person has ever undertaken.

The partnership was formed with SpaceX. It is something that the space business has in mind, mainly because it is one of the first companies to open space tourism. The endeavor would demonstrate that anybody can go to space, and it would soon become a destination where people could relax, unwind, and travel.

However, this is not yet assured since the primary goal of these flights is to provide an "experience" rather than a specific destination. Furthermore, it is unlikely that individuals will be able to stand, snap, and display their OOTDs.

The FAA is not keen on space tourism yet, since it restricts future flights' eligibility beyond Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. SpaceNews said that the astronauts will also be limited to flying on FAA-approved spacecraft and must launch from a height of at least 50 miles (80 kilometers).

When and How To See Launch

The exact liftoff time has yet to be established, WTSP said. However, SpaceX said that the crew will attempt to launch on September 15 from Florida's coast. A backup launch date has been established for September 16.

The first all-civilian crew will embark atop a Falcon 9 rocket to orbit Earth onboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida's historic Launch Complex 39A.

SpaceX will provide a live stream of the mission, available on its website and YouTube channel.

To personally watch the launch, the Kennedy Space Center provides a "FEEL THE HEAT Package" that allows fans to go to the launch pad as near as possible. The cost of the experience is $250 before taxes, which includes entry and meals. Souvenirs, bus transportation, and other services are available.

