Ten-year-old Adhara Pérez Sánchez from Mexico recently landed the headlines after she was reported to have exceeded the Intelligent Quotient or IQ of two geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Scoring an astounding 162 on her IQ test, a Daily Star report specified, the genius girl, who also said she wants to colonize the Red Planet, is believed to be "two points higher than Einstein and Hawking," described to be the cleverest men ever existed.

Indeed, Adhara has envisioned herself as being an astronaut traveling into space and even taking over Mars. Since she was three years old, this 10-year-old genius has known how to read, started to put together 100-piece puzzles, and studied algebra.

To date, she's already pursuing two degrees in her hometown, including systems engineering and industrial engineering, with a concentration on mathematics.

Bullied in School, Branded as 'Weirdo'

An Interesting Engineering report specified, life for the girl has not been easy, despite her achievements. She was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum and can make social interaction a challenge at such a young age, and consequently, she struggled as a student in school.

This girl's pastime is often studying the periodic table at home, so her mother decided to seek help for a different education plant after her daughter told her she didn't want to go to school anymore.

It was when it was revealed that her daughter had an outstanding score of 162 for IQ. Following that, Adhara sped through the school system, not to mention, she completed high school at a very young age of eight.

The girl also represented Universidad CNCI in Monterrey, her university, by talking about black holes in an event. The said event was hosted by Tijuana's Institute of Art and Culture.

Other Child Geniuses

Adhara wants to attend college at the University of Arizona, where she's hoping to be recognized by NASA for its program on space exploration.

The Mexican genius is not the only child genius appearing to have exceeded the iconic Einstein and Hawking IQ.

In 2019, Freya Mangotra, a 10-year-old from Birmingham, got a 162 score on a Mensa IQ test. The girl's dad Kuldeep Kuma, the score means she is officially a "genius," officials at Mensa said.

Iconic Geniuses

According to the Caveman Circus site's The 10 Highest IQs in History, Hawking, even following diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS that led to his paralysis, still worked the better insight of the universe to extraordinary. Hawking is best known for his innovative research in theoretical physics.

As for Einstein, he never took an IQ test, the reason why the 160 to 190 is mostly assumed by experts and scholars worldwide.

Known for his important work in the theoretical physics field, professor Einstein is regarded as not just one of the most influential and powerful physicists in history, although he is considered as one of the smartest people who have ever existed.

Popular for his development of the theory of relativity, the term "Einstein" has rightfully turned synonymous with the term "genius" through the years.

