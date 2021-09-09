Close

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine reported that founding principles in food science help further understand the unusual behavior of droplets organization within cell science. The team believes that the study could help further advance scientific understandings of cellular evolution and help those in the food and chemical industry develop more efficient ways of keeping liquid mixtures apart.

All living things are comprised of cells, and these cells are composed of small-scale biological machines known as organelles. These complex structures run the mitochondria--the powerhouse of the cell, brainy nucleus operations, and other cell functions that are well defined in borders and encased in the cell membranes. On the other hand, there are other parts of the cell that appear to be viscous membrane-free droplets that are observed to serve purposes such as sending chemical signals, regulating genes, and storage sites for other specialized molecules.

Researchers have theorized that these mystifying droplets could be primordial versions of cell organelles. To get to the bottom of things, researchers from the Johns Hopkins team observed laboratory worms.

What are Cells?

In biology, the smallest building block of life that can live on its own and makes up all living organisms including tissues and muscles are known as cells. Comprised of three main parts: the nucleus, cytoplasm, and cell membrane, cells provide structures for the body and take in nutrients to convert it to energy in order to carry out complex functions vital in the existence of life, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Cells have numerous parts that each have distinct functions. Human cells and plant cells have different parts and functions that have evolved to better support life. Plant cells have chloroplasts that help in plant's photosynthesis, while animal cells have cytoplasms, cytoskeletons, Mitochondria, ribosomes, and more.

ALSO READ: Study on Regenerative Process Identifies TRACS as Secret to Flatworm Regeneration Better Than Earthworms'

Understanding Biomolecular Condensates

In a study published in the journal Science, titled "Regulation of biomolecular condensates by interfacial protein clusters" researchers defined biomolecular condensates as cellular compartments that are able to form due to phase separation when the membrane is absent.

Geraldine Seydoux, Ph.D. a Huntington Sheldon Professor and Johns Hopkins University vice dean of basic research says that the team hopes that their work will be a tool to convince scientists that these biomolecular condensates are more sophisticated cell compartments than initially thought. She adds that the team found that these condensates have roles that respond to environmental stimuli much like organelles and that these cell droplets do in fact possess membranes just not the type that is commonly seen reports MirageNews.

Seydoux says that the researcher's experiments provide ample explanation on how the primordial soup inside the viscous cells assemble into compartments that are able to resist fusing together and respond to developmental cues. The team hopes to further study the phenomenon to be able to precisely determine the physical structure of MEG-3 and discover additional details on its inner workings. If the study pans out as expected MEG-3 could be able to provide a renewable resource for creating Pickering emulsions for the chemical and food industry.

RELATED ARTICLE: Prehistoric Marsupial's Junk RNA Contains Antivirus Found Effective Against Novel Variants

Check out more news and information on Biology on Science Times.