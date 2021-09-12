Close

A Health report recently specified that the gastrointestinal tract, like any part of the body, can suffer the impacts of chronic inflammation.

A Daily Express report said the same insistent condition of the immune system that can take place in the arteries or joints could occur in the gastrointestinal tract, infecting or impairing the intestines' lining, as well as the other parts of the digestive.

Such a gut inflammation may have resulted from illnesses, although fortunately, certain foods can improve it. Essentially, Gut inflammation can have long-term effects on the entire body.

Specifically, a Butyrate, as described in Livestrong.com, is a short-chain fatty acid or SCFA generated by the microbiome within the colon. It is made by microbial fermentation of resistant starch in the gut.

Healthy butyrate levels in the gut stimulate a balanced microbiome, enhance healthy gut function, and boost a healthy inflammation reaction.

Furthermore, SCFAs are fatty acids with less than six carbon atoms, and particularly, butyrate has been examined thoroughly for its benefits on the gastrointestinal, digestive, microbiome, and cellular health.

Symptoms

Most gastrointestinal infections show similar symptoms, although they may vary in severity, a Medical News Today report said.

Most gastrointestinal infections have similar symptoms, though they may vary in severity. Some symptoms include nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, fever, gas and bloating, and unintentional weight loss, among others.

Most viral gastrointestinal diseases begin abruptly and last less than seven days, although they may continue longer.

In addition, bacterial infections may present similarly to viral infections, although some may be more likely to result in bloody diarrhea and a high fever.

Frequently, parasitic gastrointestinal infections cause blood or mucus in diarrhea and may last until an individual is given treatment.

Asparagus and Fiber-Rich Foods Help Improve Gut Health

According to nutritionist Rob Thorp, the founder of Vite Naturals, getting adequate fiber is essential to maintaining and improving gut health, although eating different types of fiber matters a lot.

There are three different kinds of dietary fiber: soluble, which helps slow digestion and lower cholesterol; insoluble, which promotes regular bowel movements; and resistant starch, which functions as food for one's healthy gut bacteria.

Asparagus, in particular, a Healthline report said, works as a prebiotic. It has high levels of indigestible fiber insulin, which feeds healthy microbes such as bifidobacteria and lactobacilli. More so, this vegetable has high B vitamin levels and antioxidants that fight inflammation.

Including a mix of fiber, the Daily Express report indicated, whether it's land-based or not, can help improve gut health, not to mention the balance of the microbiome.

Plant-based diets are considered cleaner in general than other diets, including processed, convenience, and fast foods.

Finally, according to Medical News Today, long-term diets enriched in vegetables, nuts, fruits, and legumes, a higher plant consumption than animal foods, with a preference for low-fat fermented dairy and fish, and getting rid of alcoholic beverages, processed high-fat meat, and soft drinks, are effective in the prevention of intestinal inflammatory processes through the gut microbiome.

