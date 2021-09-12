Close

A report recently showed a diagram that illustrated a human with a flashlight rather than a vehicle with headlights to represent how a retroreflector works.

According to New Innings, the illustrator drew a number of random rays of light for the dry road, not all different ways the light can bounce. What's important is that one of these rays returns to the human to make the road visible to them.

Nevertheless, it can be noticed that the total amount of reflected light, this report specified, "cannot be more than incident light," or the light that goes headed for an object.

The illustrator was trying to present this by drawing reflected rays in lighter colors. Meaning, the light reflected by the viewer is always dimmer than the amount of light originally released from the source.

Essentially, for the wet road, the entire light is reflecting away from the flashlight. If one is inside a car approaching from the road's other side, this light would be intensively bright. This is why other cars on the road can be twice as hard to see when driving in the rain.

How Do Retroreflectors Work?

Retroreflectors are not just used for lane markers but also for traffic signs, not to mention bike safety gear, to make them more noticeable to drivers on the road.

Additionally, a WIRED report specified a retroreflector "does not reflect light in all directions" as in a dry road. It does not reflect light away either, from the source, just like a flat mirror.

Rather, a retroreflector is directing the light back to the source. Indeed, if one shines a light with a "0° angle of occurrence," right in the direction of the mirror, it will return straight at the source. However, with a retroreflector, the light will return to the source, regardless of which way it's coming from.

While an individual is driving, his eyes are on a plane, as explained in general, in Esco Optics, not too far over the one the headlines are on. Meaning, the light is bouncing from headlight to lane marker and back the eyes' level, and one can see these reflectors as bright, not to mention, as good as it helps him stay on the road safely.

Furthermore, if one was on the side of the road, the illustrator described, and a vehicle passed by, he would see the lane markers equally bright. None of the light from the headlights of that vehicle would reflect sideways and into his eyes.

2 Simple Ways

A similar Brightish.com report said various retroreflector designs, although there are two simple ways to get one to function. The first method utilizes three flat mirrors, which can be as big or small as one would want it, connected at right angles.

Together, the mirrors are forming a box's corner. When a light ray gets into this reflector, it will generate multiple reflections, bouncing among the mirrors and eventually returning to the way it entered.

Related information about the retroreflector is shown on Technology Connections' YouTube video below:

