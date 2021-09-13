Close

Football heading is a technique used by football players to pass the ball through their heads. Although heading might help players move forward in the game, it can have long-term health impacts. Heading can cause brain injury and increase dementia risk.

According to studies, the risk of dementia due to football is so high that experts suggest it should come with a health warning. Although the risk level varies depending on the player's position, some players, such as defenders, are incredibly vulnerable to head injuries. What steps can a footballer take after getting diagnosed with dementia?

Seek Professional Help

It can be challenging to accept a life-altering disease. However, the individual has to acknowledge the circumstance and move forward with their life. The person living with dementia can look into Sagecare dementia care homes for further assistance. A memory care home staffed with registered nurses can enable a person to feel more comfortable and secure.

Living in a comfortable, home-like setting that offers engaging, memory-care-based activities will allow them to slow down the progression of the disease. If an individual is diagnosed with dementia in the early stages, they can reduce its impact or slow it down.

Remain Active

An individual who stayed active for a living is likely to feel motivated to get moving all the time. The motivation to stay active is beneficial because physical activity can be a disease-modifying treatment of dementia.

Exercise is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline. So, if an individual living with dementia partakes in daily physical activities, it can help their brain stay active.

Physical activity is linked to positive brain function and improved mental health as well. In addition to helping the brain function, exercise also promotes self-esteem and allows social contact.

Create Awareness about Heading

Any footballer that developed dementia due to heading can use that knowledge to educate others. It can be helpful to create awareness and let others know the consequences of the act. Since heading is a typical football technique, many people might be unaware of its downsides.

Spreading awareness can be very impactful. For example, thanks to research and increased awareness, children aged 11 and under will no longer be taught to head footballs during training in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. In addition to clinic findings, practical experience from current or past footballers will strengthen the case further.

Tips for Current Footballers

Go for regular doctor checkups to see if other factors can contribute to increased dementia risk.

Avoid using the heading technique unless absolutely necessary, as recommended by experts.

Take preventive measures to reduce dementia risks, such as limiting alcohol consumption and smoking.

Football is a globally recognized sport that allows many individuals to share their talents with the world. However, researchers and medical experts are still trying to figure out if heading is necessary for the game. Since heading exposes an individual to degenerative brain diseases, further research will enable footballers to understand the path to take.