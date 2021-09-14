Electronic commerce at the present stage of development

Close

Today, business on the Internet has ceased to be perceived as something new, and a sober calculation based on practical experience has replaced the skeptical attitude towards e-commerce. It can be stated that this channel for the distribution of goods and services is not inferior in efficiency to other forms of trade.

Features of online business

For businessmen looking to increase profits, and for customers who want to receive high-quality services cheaply and quickly, online sales are becoming more profitable. This is possible because:

activity of the "seller-buyer" channel twenty-four hours a day;

constant expansion of the range and improvement of the quality of goods and services, due to quick feedback and the possibility of an individual approach;

interactivity and the maximum amount of information provided to the consumer;

high speed of data exchange between the parties to the transaction, reducing its time and cost;

minimizing the influence of the geographic factor;

the ability to effectively and quickly respond to changes in the market;

the ability to quickly launch a trading platform and reduce the price of goods by reducing or completely eliminating the costs of advertising and work with personnel, the purchase and rental of commercial premises and equipment, as well as the maintenance of their normal condition.

Internet commerce is of interest to a large number of entrepreneurs. According to the information provided by NAUET, this market tripled in 2004, and the number of sales in the B2C segment increased by 40%, making up one fifth of the total electronic turnover. Competing in the struggle for sales markets and thereby stimulating the development of Internet technologies, store owners are looking for new, cheaper and more effective ways to identify the needs of the target audience, promote their product, improve the quality and convenience of service.

Product in virtual reality

Many other problems that have not yet been fully resolved include, for example, the lack of the opportunity for the buyer to have personal contact with the seller and with the product itself. To compensate for the lack of information in the virtual environment arising due to the lack of a full-fledged consultant, it is necessary to create a complete description of the sale object. Using data on logistics, marketing, technical and other properties of a product, intelligent services (comparison systems, configurators) facilitate its selection and search in the network.

