The Starlink satellite network - which will deliver broadband Internet - will be deployed between Earth and Mars by SpaceX to facilitate communication with the Starship after it is launched into orbit.

Twitter user @EVHQ2 asked Elon Musk to deploy Starlink between Earth and Mars to facilitate spaceship communication. Yes, replied SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on his official account.

So, what precisely does this imply? SpaceX will place Starlink satellites between Earth and Mars to enable broadband internet connections to increase communication capabilities with Starship, the world's tallest rocket.

A starship is on the verge of becoming the mode of travel that will transport people to Mars one day. However, before people are sent to Mars, Starship will bring humans back to the Moon. Musk has stated that after Starship's testing is completed, it is intended to return people to the Moon "definitely" before 2024.

SpaceX Unveils Ambition to Deploy Starlink Broadband Satellite To Mars

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president, and COO disclosed the company's plans to send its Starlink broadband satellite constellation system to Mars.

During a previously recorded interview with TIME, Shotwell stated that humanity would need to communicate as SpaceX transports people to Mars.

She also feels that putting a constellation around Mars, such as Starlink, is crucial. A constellation around Mars, however, will not be enough, according to Shotwell.

Shotwell also waxed eloquently on the value of an interplanetary civilization. She added that SpaceX is not giving up on Earth when they talk about creating capabilities to transfer humanity to other planets. Shotwell also underscored the essence of giving humanity another chance in case something terrible happens on Earth.

How? SpaceX wants to help relocate people and rescue humanity by providing them a second Earth to live on. She claimed that progress has been quick.

Shotwell explained per Futurism that Elon Musk created this firm with the sole aim of developing this transportation technology that would allow humanity to travel to other planets. She also recalled interviewing Elon Musk in 2002. According to Shotwell, he had such a lofty aim. It seemed ridiculous at the time, she said. However, she acknowledged that the ideas don't sound quite so insane today, over 20 years later.

Elon Musk Hints on Starlink Plans in the Recent Years

In 2018, Musk stated in a SpaceNews report that Starlink would assist SpaceX in generating income to support the company's long-held goal of establishing a base on Mars.

If that day comes, SpaceX would very certainly aim to construct a satellite network on Mars as well. Customers of Starlink might be used as test subjects for future Martian wireless networks.

Business Insider said Musk hopes to launch an average of three Starships every day in the future, making a trip to Mars accessible to anybody.

Musk, in another Business Insider report, hopes to launch 12,000 internet satellites into space by 2027. That is for him to provide Starlink subscribers with high-speed internet access.

Tesmanian claimed that SpaceX could earn $30 billion per year in revenue if SpaceX could get 25 million Starlink customers. It went on to say that this is ten times more what the firm makes as a launch provider.

Business Insider added that SpaceX does not intend for Starlink to be merely another division of the firm. Instead, it aims to create a service that generates a multibillion-dollar profit on its own.

