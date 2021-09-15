Close

(Photo : Getty Images) MOJAVE, CA - DECEMBER 7: Virgin Galactic unveils its new SpaceShipTwo spacecraft at the Mojave Spaceport on December 7, 2009 near Mojave, California. The eight-person VSS Enterprise, named after the Star Trek ship of the same name, is the first of a series of space-planes for customers of Virgin Galactic who have paid around $200,000 for a suborbital flight into space. British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson is financing the spacecraft and aerospace designer Burt Rutan is building it through The Spaceship Company, a joint venture of Scaled Composites and Virgin Group. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)



Virgin Galactic's first commercial space mission with the Italian Air Force has been rescheduled from late September to mid-October.

It's not the first setback for Virgin Galactic as it prepares to launch its first commercial space journey.

Virgin Galactic Commercial Flight Pushed Back to Mid-October

Due to a manufacturing issue with the spacecraft, Virgin's first commercial space trip will be delayed until mid-October, according to the company's founder.

Space.com said one of Galactic's suppliers flagged the issue, warning of a probable flaw in the Virgin spacecraft's flight control actuation system. According to Virgin Galactic officials, the latest fault is unconnected to the July test flight.

The problem with the Virgin car, on the other hand, is yet unknown. As a result, it's conceivable that the probable fault will require extra repair, but it's also possible that it won't.

As a result, Branson's space company has decided to postpone the commercial research trip due to an "abundance of caution."

According to Virgin Galactic officials, the earliest possible launch date for Unity 23 in mid-October. They didn't name the company that makes the part in concern.

The faulty issue isn't the only roadblock Virgin Galactic must overcome before resuming operations.

Virgin Galactic Space Mission Commercial Research Flight With Italian Air Force

According to Business Insider, Virgin Galactic is dealing with a different issue concerning its first commercial research flight with the Italian Air Force.

It's worth noting that the FAA inquiry into Brandson's flight has nothing to do with Virgin's current flight delay.

The delay in the space trip was announced by Virgin Galactic's creator, billionaire Richard Branson.

Three members of the National Research Council and the Italian Air Force will join Virgin on a space trip. All of them have paid the space exploration firm.

The Italian Air Force and the National Research Council will travel into space to examine and research current and future space technology and systems.

To be more specific, the space mission will investigate the many impacts of transitioning from Earth's gravity to microgravity in space on the environment and humanity.

FAA Suspends Virgin Galactic Space Mission

Engadget said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had suspended Richard Branson's exploration business, preventing it from flying or conducting any space mission.

The news comes as the FAA investigates Richard Branson's last space mission, in which his plane, Unity 22, flew off-course on July 11.

According to the agency, the Virgin vehicle allegedly strayed outside the clearance zone when it returned to Earth.

However, the space company did warn that it did not travel beyond the "lateral limits." Reuters said last week's inquiry halted SpaceShipTwo flights until the corporation accepts the final report on the incident or finds that the issues aren't a threat to public safety.

