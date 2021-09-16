What Are the Best Private Hospitals in London?

Close

Hospitals are instrumental for care coordination and integration, providing education, research and development, and health care, all under one roof. There are upwards of 50 private hospitals in London, UK, and in this article, we narrow down the best for you.

We look at hospitals that run their businesses with a moral set of beliefs that guide their actions. Hospitals that try their best to work alongside health insurance providers, like the good folks at Healthplan.co.uk, in order to give you the best possible care.

1. The Portland Hospital

The Portland Hospital for Women and Children is the UK's leading private hospital for maternity care that provides a safe environment for women during their special time for childbirth. With over 600 experienced consultants supported by the latest diagnostic technology, this is the only private healthcare dedicated solely towards women's health, including a range of gynecological conditions and fertility issues, along with post-labor child care.

2. The BUPA Cromwell Hospital

The BUPA Cromwell Hospital has private General Practitioners at both their clinic and hospital to provide quick consultation and tests if required. The hospital hosts Europe's most advanced radiotherapy for patients with complex cancer needs.

Their expertise lies in rapid care access, including on weekends for children and adolescents with sports and orthopedic injuries. Their rapid care extends to bowel care, breast care, and prostate care for men. The hospital staff believes in continuous improvement and aims to provide care of the highest quality at any given time.

3. The Queen Square Private Hospital

The Queen Square Private Hospital hosts over 200 internationally recognized and renowned consultants and specialists in the fields of neurological medicine and advanced neurology. Their unique clinical setting allows cutting-edge research to quickly transform into practice. The hospital's diagnostic team uses the latest equipment and innovative diagnostic tools for neurological conditions. Their specialist in-patient care ward is well known for its experienced nurses and consultant-led care.

4. Royal Brompton Hospital Private Care

The Royal Brompton Hospital Private Hospital is a specialist center with dedicated experts in Heart and Lung care. They are front runners in providing services for inherited cardiac conditions. The hospital has invested in equipment for a heart screening clinic, advanced diagnostic imaging, and cardiac PET imaging with rubidium. This private hospital has in-patient wards that have their own high dependency units, equipped to intensive care standards.

5. King Edward VII's Hospital

King Edward VII's Hospital has the commitment to the highest standards of care. They believe your journey back to health will begin here. With the world going digital, they too have started to offer virtual consultations with leading consultants to provide you with fast and expert healthcare advice. What helps them stand out from the rest of the private centers is their work with veterans of the Armed forces. Providing them with life-changing medical care through the Centre for Veterans' Health.

6. The London Clinic

The London Clinic's investment in improving patients' lives beyond treatment helps them move on with their lives. They specialize in Cancer care, Digestive health, Orthopaedics, and Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, making them able to receive a vast range of medical conditions. They do not hold the burden of payment before the treatment and allow you, the patient, to pay when it suits you the best.

Their private specialists have recently accomplished the world's first deep brain lesion for tremor at the London Clinic. They are the pacesetters when it comes to providing innovative solutions to complex problems in London.

7. London Bridge Hospital

The London Bridge Hospital is London's best and largest private hospital specializing in both complex and acute care. Their Cardiology and Cardiac surgery specialists are pioneers in techniques that treat a full range of adult cardiac conditions. Their Cancer services include haemato-oncology, urology, gynecology, breast care, and conditions of the head, neck, and thyroid care.

The hospital in London also routinely performs orthopedic surgeries ranging from hip replacements to complex spinal reconstructions. Their Gastrointestinal consultants are proficient in all areas of the digestive system and are equipped to perform complex operations like the Linx procedure for acid reflux disease. Their umbrella of care in London extends to renal services, liver, pancreas, and biliary care.

8. Priory Hospital London

The Priory Hospital in London is a recognized university teaching hospital. Their patient-centric treatment programs are ever up to date in equipment and research. It is the best private hospital in London specializing in mental health and continues to provide the best patient support in London due to its staff of leading psychiatrists, counseling, clinical and consultant psychologists, along with other highly trained mental health experts.

This multidisciplinary approach is what allows them to provide personalized therapy for their patients and ensuring the best treatment until they walk out safe and healthy in to the streets of London.

9. Great Ormond Street Hospital

The Great Ormond Street Hospital holds high ranks for children's care in the entire UK. With 63 different clinical specialties, it is the UK's largest pediatric center and has the widest range of specialist health services for children on one site, here in London. Along with their pediatric intensive care, they are also known for being the largest heart transplant center for children in the world. The hospital is responsible for 60% of all UK's neurosurgeries for children with epilepsy. Their cancer services include bone marrow transplants along with nephrology and renal transplants for children.

Their staff in London is extremely well trained to treat children of any age, with patience and expert technique. They take pride in upholding the health of the future of this world.

Conclusion

Hospitals often mark central parts in many people's lives. It gives us hope for better health and a bright future. It is important to be able to receive affordable healthcare from specialists in the field.

Although it is difficult to maintain a hospital that extends its umbrella of expertise in every direction, London has hospitals that branch out into multifaceted fields for a more versatile diagnosis. These hospitals provide that and much more! Their commitment to better health leads towards evolution in medical sciences is what makes them the best private hospitals in London and gives us all an optimistic promise for a healthier future.