A group of schoolchildren recently discovered a fossil that paleontologists said, is a previously unknown species of a giant prehistoric penguin.

According to a Pop Science report, the students, while "romping around Waikato, New Zealand," made an amazing discovery while hunting for fossils as part of their summer trip in their natural history club.

Accompanied by a resident fossil of their club, the schoolchildren kayaked to Kawhia Harbor and discovered an extraordinary skeleton set in stone.

The unidentified fossil was dug from the surrounding sandstone completely in 2017 and turned it over as a donation to the Waikato Museum.

34-Million-Year-Old New Species

As mentioned, paleontologists have identified the discovered bones as a skeleton of a formerly unidentified species of giant prehistoric penguin.

Through the use of 3D scanning methods, researchers developed a digital model of the new penguin species and compared it to other identified specimens all over the world.

They came up with a conclusion that this new species is from 27.3 to 34.6 million years of age, from a time when Waikato was immersed underwater.

The penguin stood at 4.5 feet tall as well, compared to kids the children who discovered it. The finding was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

Penguin Fossils Compared

When comparing identified fossils of penguins, the researchers discovered that their specimen bore resemblances to a group of Karuku penguins on the South Island or the Te Waipounamu island of New Zealand.

But the new penguin was much leggier. They decided to name it Kairuku waewaeroa, which means "long-legged" in the Maori language.

In a statement, co-author of the study Daniel Thomas said Kairuku waewaeroa is illustrative for various reasons. Thomas, a University of Massey ornithologist added, the fossil penguin serves as a reminder that "we share Zealandia with "incredible animal lineages that reach deep into time,"

Schoolchildren's Exploration of Nature

The manner the fossil penguin was found by the schoolchildren out exploring nature, explained Thomas, is a reminder as well, of encouraging future generations to turn into kaitiaki, a Maori word which means guardians.

Essentially, this a similar EurekAlert! report specified, "the fossil record for giant penguins is a small sparse in New Zealand," with paleontologists needing to depend on a limited selection of fragments to piece together a sequence of events.

Furthermore, finding a new specimen is a valuable discovery, although this one is "the most complete fossil" of prehistoric North Island penguin, Simone Giovanardi, lead researcher, explained to the Stuff, a New Zealand publication.

The findings suggest that probably, there is more to unveil in the Waikato and this is such a discovery, said Giovanardi.

A Discovery Contributing to Present-Time Academe

Meanwhile, according to Mikey Safety, the club president responsible for the fossil discovery field trip of the kids said, he is hoping Kairuku waewaeroa can help the study authors understand further these great birds' evolution.

Like Kairuku waewaerooa, Sci-News reported, giant penguins are much larger compared to any diving seabird at present, and we know the body size can be an essential factor when considering ecology.

At the time of the discovery, Steffan Safety was 13 years old and recalls that particular time with awe and appreciation. In a statement, he said, it is kind of surreal to know that such a discovery made as children many years back, is now contributing to the present-time academe, not to mention, a new species even.

Check out more news and information on Animals on Science Times.