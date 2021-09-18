Close

People's attention spans are getting shorter by the day, so it's no surprise that they're watching more beauty videos on TikTok rather than YouTube.

With product reviews, pharmacy findings, and doctor advice, if you already have a scrolling addiction, skincare TikTok will only add to it.

To help you get started, Science Times has created a list of some of the most well-known professionals, enthusiasts, and influencers to follow on TikTok!

TikTok Skin Care Influencers You Need to Follow Now!

TikTok is the place to be right now, although it used to be Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter, and users may find it by searching for a hashtag. Users can just choose a hashtag or search for "skincare" and go about their business.

Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic (@dermbeautydoc)

Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic knows everything there is to know about skin health. L'Officel said @dermbeautydoc cheerfully shares her knowledge with her adoring fans.

The board-certified dermatologist is also the creator of Girl + Hair, a haircare brand aimed at keeping natural hair clean and healthy while wearing protective styles like braids, extensions, or weaves.

Dr. Shah (@dermdoctor)

Glossy Co. said Dr. Shah is a dermatology resident and doctor specializing in answering inquiries and giving advice to people with skin problems. It is well known that this age is preoccupied with appearances and social media status, which is one of the reasons why the doctor is attempting to assist individuals in need.

The account (@dermdoctor) has 10 million followers and 217.9 million likes, indicating his popularity and importance among teenagers and other users of the social networking app.

Hyram (@skincarebyhyram)

Cosmopolitan said Hyram, a skincare specialist, shot to fame on YouTube after his candid review of Kylie Skin went viral. He is solely responsible for the CeraVe uprising on TikTok.

His skincare reactions are mainly shown in TikTok with the username @skincarebyhyram. It is strongly recommended that you watch him roast your favorite celebrities while they slather on essential oils if you want to feel better about your life.

Dr. Dustin Portela (@208skindoc)

Dr. Dustin Portela is a dermatologist who counsels people on skincare, acne, and other skin issues that ordinary adolescent can encounter in their daily lives. Dr. Portela has been a fan favorite on the site because he offers accessible and practical advice that kids may utilize or adapt when it comes to skincare.

The skin doctor also publishes celebrities' response videos and makeup in his Tiktok account with the username @208skindoc. He assesses how much product was applied and how it affected their complexion.

Joyce Park (@teawithmd)

Refinery said Dr. Joyce Park, a Stanford and NYU-trained dermatologist, explains the riddle of what happens when you take the finest shampoos for fighting dandruff. She shares five pieces of advice for bright skin on her @teawithmd account. Dr. Park's reduced morning routine (less than five steps) and reaction films to fraudulent product claims can provide you with the information you need to create the best skincare routine for you.

