The History of Shipment Tracking

(Photo : Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

The need for passing packages back and forth has been around for a very long time. Packages were ways through which cultures established communication, collaborating on advancing each other through trade. However, back when there was no phone or Internet, once cargo left the area, it was quite challenging to make sure that it made it to the destination.

Modern shipment tracking, on the contrary, is all about the freedom of tracking. It's natural, for the constantly growing demand for more shipping dictates the need for faster and more accurate tracking. According to recent reports, UPS handles over 21 million packages on a daily basis, while the average daily package volume for FedEx is more than 12 million. Those numbers are rather extraordinary, and since more and more people tend to shop online, they will only continue to grow.

In the consumers' eyes, however, what can be more mundane than the process of identifying one's package's latest location? Despite all the technology and innovation involved, we often take the whole thing for granted. In order to reevaluate the importance of shipment tracking, we suggest that you look back at its history throughout the centuries. Keep reading and, once you're through, don't forget to get all excited about the ease and speed of today's shipment tracking possibilities offered by pkge and similar services.

Early Shipment Tracking Attempts & First Courier Service

The first shipment tracking attempts started with the domestication of horses in 4,000 BC and the establishment of trade between people. Back then, the easiest-to-notice means of communication were used for shipment tracking, such as fire and smoke signals. Despite their now-seeming obsolete nature, many centuries ago, those signals were very effective in terms of letting people know what's going on. In 3,200 BC, the first wheeled vehicle was invented. This, along with the domestication of horses, made traveling and sending large objects across long distances a lot easier than before.

In the 24th century BC, the Egyptians invented the first known courier service. Slaves carried papyrus scrolls and raw materials for building across long distances throughout the area. The Egyptian mail delivery system linked the kingdom of Egypt with military outposts, thus playing a valuable role in the country's development. In Ancient Rome, people used bird feathers to emphasize the importance of a package.

U.S. Postal System Establishment Activates Tracking

In 1775, the U.S. postal system was created, with Benjamin Franklin as its first head. That's when shipment tracking began gradually elevating from its previously stagnant to the highly dynamic phase. In 1844, the invention of the telegram finally allowed people to establish long-distance communication. With the invention of the fax machine, new ways of sharing shipment tracking information became available.

Pony Express & Further Steps Towards Shipment Tracking

The California gold rush of the 1860s generated the insatiable need for speedy deliveries. The Pony Express was established in 1860 as a mail service delivering letters, newspapers, and mail via relays of horse-mounted 'couriers.' It operated between Missouri and California, and is now sometimes referred to as 'the emails of the Wild West.'

Some time later, the Trans-Continental Railroad replaced Pony Express by offering speedier shipments across the United States and communicating details along telegram lines. In 1876, the first telephone was invented, giving way to some brand new possibilities for shipment tracking.

UPS & the USPS: Shipment Tracking by Phone

In 1907, UPS (United Parcel Service), an American multinational shipping and receiving and supply chain management company, became the first major carrier to function after the invention of cars and trucks. The company picked up and moved freight, sharing tracking details by landline phones along the way. In 1970, USPS (the United States Postal Service) became the official mail courier of the country. Shipment tracking was still handled via phones back then.

Invention of the Internet: Breakthrough in Shipment Tracking

With the invention of the Internet, the history of shipment tracking has truly exploded. Online, people finally got the possibility to exchange information in the blink of an eye.

As the Internet evolved, the following ways became available for truly speedy package tracking:

● email notifications: back then, they worked most effectively in the business-to-business sphere;

● text message shipment tracking: they're popular now, too;

● real-time shipment tracking tools: they're great for China post tracking and other package tracking needs.

Finding the Best Modern-Day Shipment Tracking Software

Shipment tracking software that provides real-time updates is vital in today's deadline-driven world. Solid shipment tracking technology will tremendously boost your business, thus enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing sales. The demand has created a surplus of options. Wondering how to choose the best shipment tracking tool for your specific business? Follow these tips for success:

● seamless integration: before making a final choice, ensure that the tool you have your eye on is compatible with the systems you already have in place;

● data security: for maximum protection of your logistics data collection, make sure that the tool you're about to stick with provides top-level security features;

● cloud-based is best: if you want your shipment tracking solution to grow with your business, choose among the super scalable cloud-based tools;

● conditional awareness: top-notch package tracking software brings the control back into your corner by notifying you in real-time of the temperature, humidity, even potential damage in case your shipment has been dropped, for example;

● ease of use: your company employees are not software experts, that's a given. Therefore, the user-friendlier the tool is, the better.

Cutting to the Chase: The Future Is Now

Today, shipment tracking is no longer a privilege. It's a reasonable, perfectly justified expectation. Tracking technology has come a long way and is in a constant state of evolution, especially these days, when the World Wide Web offers a treasure trove of possibilities for its development. Now, you are no longer confined to the painfully slow telegram or telephone notifications. You have the power of real-time monitoring and the possibility to protect your cargo, as well as ensure everything stays on the right track. With all the aforementioned perks right at your fingertips, it would be more than fair to say that the future of package tracking really is now.