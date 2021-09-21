Close

Over the past 18 months, the whole world has been forced to get used to a new way of life. The emergence of Covid-19 at the start of 2020 meant that suddenly the world was a very different place, and we had to change our day-to-day lives and routines in many ways. From lockdowns and working from home to restrictions on travel and socialising, many different changes have been brought in since the outbreak.

One of the things that people have had to get used to is wearing face masks, and this is something that we have had to do when out in public visiting places such as shops, restaurants, workplaces, and other venues. Face masks have become an important form of protection for people of all ages, and naturally, people want to know which masks are the safest and most effective ones to use. In this article, we will provide a rundown of some of the safest face masks to use for you and your family.

Some of the Top Options

There are various options you can consider these days when it comes to face masks, but the CDC has stated that cloth masks are the most effective for general-purpose use. Of course, they need to meet certain requirements in order to be effective. For instance, they need to fit:

snugly against the face, they must be securely in place, there should be multiple layers to the mask ensure unrestricted breathing

In medical settings, specific types of face masks are required such as those from The Medical Masks Supplies. However, for general purpose use, some of the top options you can consider when it comes to cloth face masks include:

For Adults

KN95 Filter Face Mask: These masks can filter out 95 percent of harmful particles, and it is designed with five layers and an adjustable and comfortable design. Thanks to its full level of protection and almost unparalleled low levels of breathing resistance, the KN95 FFP2 can be worn all day, and it is even suitable for athletes.

3PLY Adult Protective Face Mask: This is a mask for men and women and should only be used once and then thrown away.

These are our top two adult options that you can consider if you want a safe, effective, and comfortable face mask for everyday use.

For Kids

Of course, all parents are keen to know whether their younger children should also be wearing a face mask. Well, the answer is they should wear masks until they are fully vaccinated against the virus, and it is safe for a child over the age of two to wear a mask. However, it is important to note that children under the age of two should not use a face mask because of the risk of suffocation. In addition, anyone of any age who is unconscious or incapable of removing a mask should not wear one.

Two of the top and safest facemask options for children are:

3PLY Child Protective Face Mask: This is a mask for boys and girls and should only be used once and then thrown away. The sizing is specifically designed for children

Cosmic Stye 3 Ply Childrens Facemask: Again, this is a mask for boys and girls and should only be used once and then thrown away. The sizing is for children and the playful designs make this fun for younger children

There are many mask options available that you can select from in order to protect yourself against Covid-19. All you need to do is to choose the one that best fits your safety needs, preferences, and budget.