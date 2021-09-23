Babies are Pooping Microplastics: Study Reveals Infants' Dirty Diapers Contain Plastics 10 Times More Than Adults

Close

Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastics that are less than 55mm in size that contaminates the world's oceans, land, remote mountaintops, and now the human digestive system. Previous studies have shown that many seashells, fish, and other seafood consumed by humans can accidentally ingest microplastics, hence the microplastics detected inside them.

However, new research found that stools of infants contain microplastics that are ten times higher than the amount of microplastics found in adults. Researchers have pinpointed several possible causes, including indoor dust and plastic bottles and utensils.

Microplastics are Coming Out From Babies

In a pilot study, titled "Occurrence of Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polycarbonate Microplastics in Infant and Adult Feces" published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, scientists describe testing stools of infants and adults. They found an average of 36,000 nanograms of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) per gram in the feces of infants.

According to Wired, the team calculated that it is ten times the amount they could find in adults. More so, they also found PET even in stools from newborn babies. The new research comes a year after a previous study revealed that preparing hot formula in plastic bottles erodes the PET in them, which could give babies millions of microplastics every day.

Scientists explained that infants have more exposure to microplastics, although adults are bigger. They pointed out that babies drink from plastic bottles and could have ingested icrop[lastics from them. Additionally, babies tend to put everything they can hold into their mouths, such as plastic toys, and chew on fabrics.

Furthermore, several baby food is wrapped in single-use plastics, like their plastic sippy cups and plastic plates. The team also included carpets as one of the sources because they are made of polyester.

They also pointed out that indoor dust is an emerging route for microplastic exposure. Since infants stay mostly indoors, a paper in Environmental Pollution suggests that they could inhale thousands of microplastics.

Way to Protect Newborn Babies From Ingesting Microplastics

Unfortunately, modern living exposes everyone, especially infants, to different things that might adversely affect them later in life. Scientists are still unsure of the effects microplastics will cause on humans, but they are concerned about the chemicals that these small plastics contain.

EcoWatch reported that one worrying class of chemicals is the endocrine-disrupting chemicals that could impact human's reproductive, metabolic, and neurologic health. Since infants are developing humans, it is alarming to know that they have already ingested microplastics even at a young age.

Scientists said that these chemicals in microplastics could somehow affect babies later in life as infancy is a vulnerable period. Recent study recommends limiting newborns' contact with microplastics by heating the formula in a glass bottle before moving it to a plastic bottle once it hits room temperature.

Also, regularly vacuum and sweep the house or indoor spaces to remove microplastics on the floor. Lastly, avoid plastic wrappings and containers for baby food.



