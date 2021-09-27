Close

Researchers recently found that millennials are more adventurous when it comes to eating and preparing food compared to baby boomers.

Specifically, according to a report from The Good News Network, millennials eat more foreign dishes, experiment with rare or uncommon ingredients, and even catch their meal.

The survey of 2,000 British adults showed that only 36 percent of food consumed by respondents aged 25 to 40-year-olds is customary to their own culture during an average week.

Out of 10 millennials, seven claimed they are cooking with unusual or unknown ingredients, compared to only seven percent of those whose age ranges from 57 to 75.

Meanwhile, a third of the younger adults reported fishing and serving up their catch that same evening than to just roughly a quarter of older generations who went through a similar experience.

It appeared, too, that as many as six in every ten millennials are fond of cooking, then using it as a great way to escape.

Adventurous at Home, but Not Abroad

The study was commissioned by National Geographic to launch the third season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, in which the first episode was aired in the middle of this month.

The program features Ramsay foraging for food, touring the world in pursuit of excellence in the field of culinary. A National Geographic spokesperson said the survey has been interesting to see the different adventure levels of food through generations.

More so, it has been interesting to see the numbers of individuals that would love to push to the next level and travel to places more remote for various experiences of taste, explained the spokesperson.

Furthermore, the study showed that despite those people aged 25 to 40 years old being more adventurous in the kitchen at home, they are not quite daring outside their hometown or abroad.

Millennials and Gen Zs

Even though millennials are intentionally travelling to a country with exciting and new food, when they get there, they are likely to eat n a popular fast food restaurant as well. Thirty-seven percent claiming they find it "nice to have something comforting and familiar."

As indicated in a similar Stufflovely.com report, at home, the average respondent approximated 38 percent of the dishes they eat every week are British, with boomers eating the most at 42 percent.

Gen Zs, in particular, are the ones to share their passion for food with those surrounding them, with 75 percent saying they have known to introduce to their family members new dishes.

In fact, of all respondents surveyed through OnePoll, about 36 percent have a recipe or a method of cooking that has been passed the generations down to them, with an average of at least two secret ingredients.

During the survey, the respondents were asked what is considered "adventurous" in terms of food. As a result, they all mentioned consuming local cuisine abroad, ordering an unusual dish from the menu that they've never previously tried, and adding something new to a dish. A-third of the respondents believed trying a fresh sauce bought from the store counts as being adventurous.

