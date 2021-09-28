Salmonella Outbreak in 29 States Originates from Take Out Cup: What Causes It? Can It Result in Death or Permanent Damage?

Close

Science Times reported earlier that the mystery salmonella outbreak that has affected 29 states is suspected to have come from the condiment cup after local health officials detected the strain Salmonella Oranienburg in coriander. It is the same strain of Salmonella that was detected in infected patients.

Local and national health officials urge anyone who has eaten or bought coriander in the past month and experienced symptoms to immediately call their doctors as they may be part of the outbreak.

What Causes Salmonella Infection?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick. They are found in various foods, such as beef, chicken, chicken nuggets, pork, eggs, fruit, vegetables, tuna, onions, cut fruits, and processed foods. There are people who are more susceptible to the infection and could get a serious illness.

The sickness caused by Salmonella is called salmonellosis that can cause diarrhea, an upset stomach, fever, cramps on the belly, and pain. People usually get better on their own after four to seven days.

But the health agency emphasizes that people can also get infected with Salmonella aside from food. The bacteria can also spread through contaminated water, the environment, animals, and other people. Animals from zoos, farms, fairs, schools, and daycares may carry Salmonella and harmful germs transmitted to humans.

This year, a Salmonella outbreak was recorded in 43 states that were linked to backyard chickens. Also, a previous Salmonella outbreak was linked to songbirds that sickened people in eight states.

Risk Factors for Salmonella Infection

According to WebMD, children under the age of 5 are more likely to get sick from Salmonella infection than adults. But older adults with immune systems are also at risk of being infected.

Moreover, there is an increased risk of Salmonella infection from traveling to other countries, especially in places with poor sanitation. Those who also take certain drugs for cancer or steroids that weaken the immune system make it easier for Salmonella to survive. Lastly, inflammatory bowel disease could damage the lining of the intestines and make it easier for the bacteria to take hold.

Can Salmonella Cause Death or Long-Term Health Problems?

CDC estimates that around 1.35 million people could get infected with Salmonella and cause 26,500 hospitalizations each year. In the US, about 420 people die from the infection annually in which the main source is from the food they eat.

Some patients who did not get cured of the infection on their own are prescribed antibiotics to kill the bacteria. However, antibiotic resistance could pose a major problem because the drugs prescribed will not work and lead to serious illness or death.

Some groups of people, particularly older adults, young children, and people with weak immune systems, are more likely to die from the infection. Those people should immediately seek treatment to prevent potentially life-threatening illnesses.

In terms of long-term health conditions, Healthline reported that those who suffered diarrhea because of Salmonella could recover, but they bowel habit may not return to normal for a few months.

Additionally, some patients may also develop pain in their joints, called reactive arthritis, after the infection. This condition could last for months or years and is difficult to cure.

