(Photo : Top 7 Blockchain Tools for Blockchain Development In 2021)

With the success of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, every industry started exploring the blockchain to solve several problems. No wonder, it has massive potential for innovation across multiple industries.

As more and more industries started exploring and utilizing blockchain technology, the demand for Blockchain specialists spurred. Blockchain specialists are highly trained professionals and among the most valued professionals in the market today. Landing a job in Blockchain development is, therefore, not a piece of cake.

For blockchain development, you need to learn to use Blockchain tools that simplify Blockchain development and grow your skillset.

Here are 7 Blockchain tools for Blockchain development in 2021:

Solidity

Solidity is a high-level language used by Blockchain developers to implement smart contracts. It is influenced by C++, Python, and JavaScript, designed to develop contracts that run on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The statically typed programming language provides object-oriented programming attributes and supports inheritance.

Geth

Geth was built using the Go programming language to run Ethereum node implementation. It can also be used to host a variety of tasks on the Ethereum blockchain including mining tokens, transferring tokens, and creating smart contracts.

After setting up Geth you can connect it to an existing blockchain or make a new one and Geth connects itself automatically to the Ethereum main net. The command-line interface can be leveraged on Windows, Mac, and Linux. It lets you join the Ethereum network, mine, and transfer ethers.

Mist

Mist is the Ethereum wallet that you need to store the Ether token and implement the smart contracts. It is the official wallet developed by the Ethereum creators and a must-have for anyone who wants to use the platform.

Solc

The main purpose of using Solc is to convert Solidity scripts to a format that is readable for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Solc is primarily a command-line compiler written in C++ that has a syntax like JavaScript. It is essential for converting smart contracts into a format so that they can be more readable for EVM.

Remix

To create and deploy the smart contracts, Remix IDE comes into the scene. Remix IDE is an open-source website or desktop application that can be stored locally and is used to write Solidity contracts directly from the browser.

IDE for Blockchain development is a tool that can be used to not only write but test, debug, and deploy smart contracts. Remix is written in JavaScript, which makes it accessible through most modern browsers.

Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS)

BaaS is very similar to SaaS in terms of providing cloud-based solutions. The Blockchain as a Service BaaS allows organizations who want to implement full end-to-end blockchain solutions to do so in an online suite. It is more practical and financially viable for organizations since everything they need is available to them over a network to build and host Blockchain apps, smart contracts, and functions on the Blockchain.

Metamask

Metamask is a software currency wallet that acts as a bridge between a browser such as Chrome and the Ethereum blockchain to interact with decentralized applications. It is a browser extension and a mobile application used to store and transact Ethereum or Ethereum-based (ERC-20) tokens.