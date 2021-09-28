Close

Ohio is being pestered by tiny troops that crawls into farms. These tiny animals, known as fall armyworms, eat turfgrass as well as other types of crops they could find along the way. Because of the abnormal increase of the animals and the unusual infliction of damage to fields, citizens of the state are trying every possible way to lessen the fall armyworm's volume and reduce the dead plants.

Fall Armyworms in Ohio's Farms

Fall armyworms or Spodoptera frugiperda are lepidopterans typically found in most of the easter and central regions of the United States. The species are semi-tropical and could adapt to warm and humid conditions. The animals are named fall armyworms because of their habit of traveling to places that have food supplies ready for harvest and production. One example of their mass migration is currently conducted at the large portion of Ohio that is maintained by farmers.

The Ohio State University's Buckeye Yard and Garden Line said that the armyworms are naturally migrating to fields that contain turfgrass and crops. In addition, they become larger and become a bit carnivorous, feeding on smaller types of caterpillars for nourishment and further biological developments. These activities happen once their original food supply becomes depleted.

The fall armyworms pester fields annually, but they typically form a larger group and clusters in the southern regions of the country every three to five years. Some of the armyworm's turf zones contain clusters that lead to outbreaks because of heavy storms, and most of the migrated outbreaks are typically brought from one part of the country to another. The Columbus Dispatch said that in the case of Ohio, the migrated fall armyworms have been placed on the state just a few weeks ago.

The adult moth forms of fall armyworms have the ability to travel to over 800 kilometers per hour and can exceed its speed if necessary. They can bypass any natural obstacles just to get to their next feeding spot.

Research on How to End the Armyworm's Next Generation

Jefferson County horticulture agent and University of Kentucky's Cooperative Extension Service expert Bethany Pratt said in The Courier-Journal report that the fall armyworms are fond of pestering farmers than homeowners. The caterpillar species are usually found with 'Y' shaped stripe markings on the back of their heads. In addition, there are also three stripes that are observable in the middle of their bodies, which sets them apart from other caterpillars on the fields.

Pratt added that among the areas in Ohio that the fall armyworms are already devouring are corn and soybean farms. The damage is greater in these portions than the typical house lawns in the state. The adult variants of the species lay their offsprings plants that have flat leave features and other types of flowers. The eggs are most abundant in turfs that have just been fertilized. Alongside the plants, armyworms secure their eggs in light posts as well. An adult female armyworm can lay eggs that measure a whopping 100 to 500 pieces. Buckeye Environmental Horticulture expert Joe Boggs said in a WBNS report that the 40-year outbreak of the fall armyworms in Ohio could be ended through cooler weather conditions or extreme freezing temperatures.

