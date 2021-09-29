Close

Elon Musk is irritated that fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos continues to sue to halt SpaceX's initiatives. He warned the CEO of Blue Origin that suing NASA won't guarantee them a Lunar Contract, no matter how brilliant their attorneys are.

According to Geekwire, Musk said Bezos and Blue Origin should focus on getting SpaceX's New Glenn rocket into orbit rather than disputing NASA's $2.9 billion grant to SpaceX for a Starship lunar lander. The maiden launch of New Glenn is slated for late 2022.

In federal court, a judgment on Blue Origin's lunar lander case is likely in early November. Bezos has also filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission about SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites. NASA's grant to SpaceX has also been postponed. But SpaceX is continuing to develop and test its own Starship.

Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos' Legal Fight with NASA Won't Guarantee Blue Origin's Moon Contract

It was previously known that the problem included Musk's SpaceX and NASA, particularly because SpaceX was granted the Moon lander contract, which Bezos and Blue both bid for and submitted prototype drawings for.

Journalist Kara Swisher interviewed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the Code 2021 conference in Los Angeles. The Verge said Swisher asked Musk on Tuesday if he had discussed the legal battles with Bezos. Musk responded to the question over Blue Origin filing a lawsuit to stop NASA from awarding SpaceX a contract to build a lunar lander.

Blue Origin, Musk said, "cannot sue [Jeff Bezos'] way to the moon." Musk added, "Not vocally, just... subtweets." Last August, Elon Musk announced on his Twitter account that Bezos [sic] retired from his former job to seek a full-time position filing lawsuits against SpaceX.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

This is factual and accurate because SpaceX has already been contracted to develop the HLS (human lander system) for NASA's Artemis mission. Their prototype and configuration were selected by NASA.

SpaceX vs. Blue Origin Continues: Here's What Jeff Bezos Replied

According to CNET, Blue Origin has not responded to Musk's statement. It has remained silent for the time being, especially since the lawsuit is still pending.

However, Bezos and Blue's argument with NASA is significant since they have promised to cover for missing cash that NASA need to pay SpaceX for the lander. The sole stipulation was that NASA hand up the HLS contract, which they did not do.

SpaceX and Blue Origin have been in a major spat in the internet world. But one thing is sure: SpaceX has more flights and collaborations than the up-and-coming space firm. SpaceX has established itself via several contracts and space missions, mainly through a large cooperation with NASA.

Despite their competition, Musk believes it is goos that Bezos and other billionaires are investing in space exploration, including Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and Musk himself.

