Scientists are investigating if taking vitamin A could aid patients who have lost their sense of smell due to COVID-19.

The 12-week 'Apollo study' would use nasal sprays containing the vitamin to treat individuals who have lost or changed their sense of smell, Evening Standard said.

According to the University of East Anglia (UEA), a German study has proven the vitamin's potential benefits.

Chronicle Live said a group of academic specialists will now investigate how this Vitamin A nasal drop therapy works to help heal tissues in the nose that have been damaged by viruses.

Vitamin A Nasal Drop Help People Regain Sense Of Smell, Cure Ansonia Caused By COVID-19

Sky News said the researchers believe that the discovery will "one day benefit millions of people across the world who suffer from a lack of smell by restoring their fifth sense."

It comes after an international committee of scent specialists' research recommended that instead of using steroids to cure smell loss, "smell training" be used instead.

Professor Carl Philpott, one of the researchers, stated that there is "very little evidence" that steroids help with odor reduction. He added that steroids have "possible adverse effects" like fluid retention, high blood pressure, mood swings, and behavior issues.

Instead, the researchers suggested that those who have lost their sense of smell inhale at least four distinct odors twice a day for several months.

According to Prof. Philpott, the approach is based on neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to reorganize itself to adjust for a change or injury.

Those interested in taking part in the university's vitamin A study may obtain a referral from their doctor to the James Paget Hospital's Smell and Taste Clinic in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

The National Institute for Health Research is funding the research, which will begin recruiting volunteers in December.

Alternatives In Regaining Sense Of Smell After COVID-19

The loss or alteration of one's sense of smell is a typical symptom of COVID-19. However, it can also be caused by other viruses, such as the flu. While most people restore their sense of smell within a few weeks, many others are left with persistent odor problems.

Lina Alnadi, 29, from London, developed parosmia after getting COVID-19. Hence, her sense of smell changed, and it affected her everyday life. For example, tap water smells like it came from a swamp or a sewer. For her, the herb coriander smells like deodorant. And eggs, which are one of Lina's favorite dishes, smell like a burned rubber. Showering or brushing her teeth is equally uncomfortable for her due to her distorted sense of smell.

However, things have progressively improved, and Lina has discovered a few useful life hacks. She told the BBC that adding lemon or chilli to dishes improves their aroma.

Alnadi tested as well, compiling a list of safe meals that would not make me puke. She went on to say that she had to get creative to make sure I was getting enough of the appropriate foods to keep healthy.

How Vitamin A Helps Improve Health

Vitamin A, also known as retinol, aids in the maintenance of:

the immune system is the body's natural defense against infection and disease;

skin and lining of various areas of the body, including the nose, eyesight, particularly vision in dim light; and

This fat-soluble vitamin may be found in a variety of dairy products as well as several vegetables.

However, those who use vitamin A supplements should be aware that taking too much of it might be hazardous.

Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.