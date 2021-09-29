Close

New research recently showed that humans can live to up to more than a century, and possibly way longer although chances of reaching such quite an old age is still quite small.

According to a ScienceAlert report, the human lifespan's outer limit has long been hotly argued with recent research making the case humans could live up to 150 years, or debating that for humans, there is no maximum theoretical age.

This new study, published this week in the journal, Royal Society Open Science, wades into the argument by analyzing new data on "supercentenarians" or those aged 110 years and older, and semi-supercentenarians, aged 105 or older.

While the danger of death increases in general, throughout the human lifespan, the study authors' analysis presents the risk ultimately plateaus and stays constant at roughly 50-50.

Lifespan Way More Than a Century

According to statistics professor Anthony Davidson, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne beyond 110 years of age, an individual can think of living one more year as being nearly like "flipping a fair coin."

Davidson, who led the study added, if it comes up heads, then, one lives to his next birthday. And if not, he continued, then, he will die at some point within the following year.

Based on the available data thus far, it seems possible that humans can spend a lifetime until at least 130 years, although inferring from the results would suggest that there is no restriction to the lifetime of humans.

The researchers' conclusions are matching similar statistical assessments done on datasets of those very old individuals. However, this study reinforces such conclusions and makes them more accurate as more data are currently accessible.

Rare Chance

According to a similar The Journal Daily report, The study involves extrapolation from available data, although Davidson said, that was a logical method. Any investigation of extreme old age, whether biological or statistical, will engage extrapolation.

He added, they were able to present that if a limit under 130 years of age exists, it should have been detected by now through the use of the data currently available.

Still, simply because humans can reach 130 years or older theoretically, does not mean it is likely to be seen anytime soon.

For a start, that particular assessment is based on those who have already achieved that somewhat infrequent feat of making it to, well beyond 100, according to NewsDesk.

Furthermore, even at age 110, one's chances of making it to 130 are approximately one in a million. Davidson said it is not impossible, although it's very unlikely.

The Oldest Person on Record

The statistics professor explained, he thinks he could see people who reach 130 years within the century, as more individuals are making it to supercentenarian status, enhancing the odds of one turning out to be that one in a million.

Nonetheless, in the lack of major social and medical advances, ages much over this are extremely unlikely ever to be seen.

For the time being, the oldest person ever recorded is Jeanne Calmet, a Frenchwoman who died in 1997 at a verified age of 122 years old.

Here real age though was said to be the subject of some intrigue, with objectives of a probable fraud, although in 2019, some experts said, a survey of the evidence verified her age.

