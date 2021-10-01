Close

A research team recently found a new dinosaur species which most possibly roamed in Brazil approximately 70 million years ago.

According to Zee News, this astonishing find, the fossils of the species, in particular, were excavated by Brazil by a team of paleontologists.

The group specifically found the remains of the new dinosaur species called "Kurupi itaata" in Monte Alto Brazil. This place has been one of the wealthiest locations for dinosaur finds yet.

Kurupi itaata is representing the first-named tetrapod dinosaur for the Bauru Group also known as Marilia Formation.

This group is a geological unit that arises in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias, and Mato Grosso do Sul states, Brazil, explained the Museu de Paleontologia's Dr. Vidoi Iori and his colleagues.

Adjusted for Running

A DNA News similarly reported this new dinosaur species has been explained in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences, describing it as a type of abelisaurid which is a group of "bipedal predators that flourished on the ancient southern supercontinent Gondwana." The fossils suggest that the species was 16 feet in length.

The study investigators also studied three vertebrates and a part pelvic girdle in the remains. The remains' muscle attachments and bone anatomy proposed that it was adjusted to running.

Abelisaurids

Dinapedia describes Abelisauridae which means Abel's lizards, as a family or clade of ceratosaurian theropod dinosaurs.

Essentially, Abelisaurids flourished during the Cretaceous Period on the prehistoric southern supercontinent of Gondwana, and at present, their fossil stays are discovered on the contemporary continents of South America and Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, and the Madagascar island.

Reports grounded on isolated teeth present the appearance in the Late Jurassic of Portugal and verified the European Abelisaurids' presence comes with Arcovenor from the Late Cretaceous.

Abelisaurids initially appear in the fossil record of the early mid-Jurassic period, and at least a pair of genera specifically the Moroccan Chenanisaurus and the Madagascan Majungasaurus lasted until the Mesozoic era's end 66 million years ago.

The Cretaceous Period

This period is one of the geologic timescale's major divisions, reaching from the Jurassic Period's end, from roughly 145 million to 133 million years back to the start of the Paleocene of the Tertiary Period, approximately 66 to 56 Ma.

As the lengthiest geological Period, the Cretaceous constitutes almost half of the Mesozoic. The Cretaceous end is defining the boundary between the Mesozoic and Cenozoic eras.

Carnivorous Bipeds

Like the majority of theropods, these dinosaur species were described as carnivorous bipeds. They are known for their stocky hindlimbs and wide-ranging embellishment of the skull bones, along with pits and grooves.

In a lot of abelisaurids such as Carnotaurus, the forelimbs are said to be vestigial. More so, their skull is shorter and their bony crests are growing on top of their eyes.

The majority of the identified abelisaurids would have been from 17 to 30 feet long, from snout to tip of tail, with a new and as yet unidentified sample from northwestern Turkana in Kenya, Africa attaining a probable 36- to 39-feet long.

Before they become well-known, fragmented or disconnected abelisaurid fossils were occasionally misidentified as probable South American tyrannosaurids.

According to reports, a model of the newly discovered dinosaur species will be on exhibit at Monte Alto's Museum of Paleontology soon.

