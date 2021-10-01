Close

The universe will treat stargazers with spectacular views for October 2021. From meteor showers to opportunities to get out and appreciate the sight of the moon and see Mercury, the month is full with sky events for people to enjoy.

Draconid Meteor Shower

EarthSky said Draconid meteor shower, which lasts only a few hours on October 8, kicks off October's spectacular skywatching activities. Skywatchers may also look for the Draconids in the evenings leading up to and after that date, with the greatest views coming from the Northern Hemisphere.

Despite the fact that the Draconids only emit "a handful" of meteors each hour, the evening may give spectacular views of the sky due to the brightness of the waxing crescent moon. Furthermore, the Draconids have generated hundreds or even thousands of meteors each hour on "unusual" occasions. According to EarthSky, this was the situation for European skywatchers in 2011, who saw more than 600 meteors per hour.

Moon Showing Up

NASA said people will have a cause to come out and view the moon. That's because the International Observe the Moon Night will be on October 16. The event occurs only days before the full moon on October 20. The moon will achieve peak illumination at 7:26 p.m. EDT is ideal for moongazing, whether people join a nearby event or simply observe the moon from their own garden.

October full moon is named the Hunter's Moon. It may look "bigger and more orange" after sunset, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This is because the Hunter's Moon occurs first after the Harvest Moon, which might occur in September or October.

Orionid Meteor Shower

Space.com said people out for the full moon may also enjoy another meteor shower, as the Orionid meteor shower, which is now active, will peak on the evenings of October 20 and 21.

The Orionids are a "medium-strength" meteor shower that may generate 10 to 20 showers per hour at its peak. However, there have been times when peak rates have been comparable to the well-known Perseid meteor showers, which generate 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

Early Morning Sky with Mercury

EarthSky said Mercury reaches its next maximum elongation on October 25, making it an excellent opportunity for skywatchers to catch a glimpse of it before sunrise.

The website said stargazers should look east before daybreak, no matter where they are on Earth, to bag this elusive planet in mid-to-late October, and into November 2021.

EarthSky added that Mercury sightings every morning in late October to early November would be the "best Mercury apparition" for the Northern Hemisphere this year.

