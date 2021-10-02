Close

September 30th, late Thursday night in southeastern US, any skygazers looking up would glimpse a bright streak trailing down into the Atlantic off of Florida's east coast. What seemed like a falling star was actually SpaceX's Dragon cargo resupply craft descending back to Earth after a brief mission to the International Space Station.

The Dragon cargo that flew to the ISS in August is part of SpaceX's 23rd cargo resupply mission with NASA. It flew to the ISS carrying tons of supplies, science experiments, and equipment for the expedition of 65 crew. The experiments carried aboard are said to include a student project from the Hasselt University, Belgium and island country of Malta's first contribution to the ISS-- a study probing microbes inside the sliver of skin in foot ulcers reports Space.

Understanding SpaceX' Dragon Cargo

According to SpaceX, the Dragon capsule is a specially pressurized section that allows for the safe and conducive transport of environmentally sensitive cargo and people. As of today it has successfully had 30 launches with 27 ISS trips, and 12 reflight missions.

Not only is the Dragon spacecraft carrying up to 7 human passengers to and from the orbit of Earth and beyond. But it is also the one and only spacecraft to date that is capable of returning significant payloads of cargo back to Earth. Additionally it is the first private spacecraft to fly humans to the International Space Station.

SpaceX Dragon Streaks the Night Sky and Jolts Florida with a Sonic Boom

After a little over a month in Space the Dragon descended back to Earth late night Thursday. Its capsule unlocked from the space station at roughly 9:12 EDT and flew over the Pacific Ocean. At exactly 10:07 in the evening EDT the capsule's engine fired, knocking itself out of the planet's orbit and began its slow fall into the Earth's atmosphere.

Over the course of several minutes, the Dragon crossed over North America leaving a bright streak of light in its wake visible across the Southeastern board of the US. As it crossed Florida and Georgia residents were jolted by a loud sonic boom. At 10:57 in the evening EDT, less than an hour after the Dragon's first burn, it splashed down into the Atlantic.

Now, according to NASA and SpaceX are set to recof the Dragon capsule and the souvenirs it has brought along with it from the ISS including several tons of equipment, results, and some science experiments. Then, SpaceX's reusable capsule will be cleaned and prepped for its next launch which would also be the 2nd time for this particular capsule to be reflown to space and back to Earth.

Little to say that this will not be the final flight days of the Dragon capsule. NASA and SpaceX are set for more future launches of returning payload that are helping researchers on Earth further understand natural concepts and diseases without the limitations set by atrophy and gravity.

