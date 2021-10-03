Close

The claims that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines now on the market in the United States are harmful because they include graphene oxide on their lipid nanoparticles, which aid in transporting the mRNA through the body, are unfounded.

The allegations originate from a video from a July 28 talk show, which is embeded below this paragraph. A woman identified as Karen Kingston refers to paperwork on a lipid particle manufacturer's website claiming that graphene oxide is included in their products.

Pfizer and Moderna, on the other hand, told Forbes that graphene oxide is not a component in their vaccines.

Subsequently, the video is circulating on Twitter and other different social media platforms.

What is Graphene?

Phys.org said graphene is one of the world's strongest and lightest materials, and it's sometimes referred to as a "wonder substance."

Graphene is a one-atom thick type of carbon that is transparent yet stronger than steel. It is many times thinner than human hair.

Researchers first proposed this item as a hypothetical material in 1947. But physicists believed it would be hard to isolate for decades.

In 2004, physicists Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov addressed the challenge by using common adhesive tape to remove a layer off a piece of graphite (the material used in pencil lead).

Researchers peeled that layer away with more tape. They repeated the procedure until just the thinnest of layers remained-a graphene sheet.

Claims Of COVID-19 Vaccines Containing Graphene Circulating Online

France24 said there had been a rising interest in the possible applications of graphene since its discovery in 2004. Experts in disciplines ranging from biology to electronics are investigating its prospective applications.

The material has also been surfacing in conspiracy theories around the Covid-19 vaccination in recent months. Some have claimed that graphene is to blame for the Pfizer vaccine's alleged "magnetism." But experts already debunked the claim.

When this rumor began to circulate across the Spanish-speaking globe in late May, AFP Factuel and Maldita.es published stories demonstrating that the vaccination did not contain graphene. After Spanish research falsely claimed that the Pfizer vaccine is 99.9% graphene, France24 said the same researcher released other papers on the subject in early July.

For some, the material has become a preoccupation, despite it being relatively obscure among the general population. Videos purporting to show "graphene in action" have been circulating on several conspiracy theorist channels. These films frequently feature a black substance of different consistencies that responds magnetically to other things.

The majority of these films claim to demonstrate "graphene oxide," which has none of the characteristics of graphene, such as being conductive or waterproof. However, many people mix them up and talk about the two materials as if they're the same thing.

Claims On Social Media Not True!

The French Ministry of Health recalled 17 million FFP2 masks for healthcare workers in May 2021, claiming that they included graphene, a "possibly hazardous material."

While this incident might appear to support those skeptical of the material, some academics claim that there are no definitive data on the toxicity of graphene and graphene oxide.

According to AFP (via Yahoo! News), none of the World Health Organization-approved vaccinations include graphene or its derivative, graphene oxide. Reuters also found no indication that the lipid nanoparticles in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations contain graphene oxide.

