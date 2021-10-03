Close

A massive review of data from almost 300 studies recently showed how nature plays a vital role in children's health and well-being.

A LatestLY report specified based on this extensive data that the presence of greenspaces, particularly near schools and homes, is strongly linked to enhanced "physical activity and mental health outcomes" in children.

The review conducted by scientists at the Washington State University and the University of Washington, and published in the Pediatrics journal, underscores the vital role that kids' exposure to nature plays in their health.

Essentially, some of the data analyzed the impacts for kids from historically marginalized communities and revealed that the advantages of nature exposure maybe even more noticeable for them.

Essentiality of Exposure to Nature

Lead author Amber Fyfe-Johnson and assistant professor with WSU's Institute for Researcher and Education to Advance Community Health or IREACH and the Elson S Floyd College of Medicine that by looking at the entire scope of the presently available quantitative evidence, they were able to see the vitality of ready access to nature for both mental and physical outcomes in children.

Amber also said, access to nature, as well as the benefits coming with it, are essential, "not a nicety." The lead author also explained that, regrettably though, not all children can have regular contact with nature.

This is partly because of urbanization, prolonged screen time, and more inactive indoor activities, Fyfe-Johnson elaborated.

The lead author explained that the absence of exposure to nature disproportionately affects historically marginalized communities that usually have lesser nearby residential parks and access to outdoor spaces.

In a similar report, Doctor NDTV said families with limited resources and transportation options are facing barriers to accessing natural areas and parks outside the city.

'Outdoor Time'

Even though these research findings may appear self-evident to some, and the American Academy of Pediatrics is routinely recommending outdoor playtime, conclusive data on health benefits linked to nature exposure have been lacking, partly because of inconsistencies in research methodologies and definitions of outdoor time.

The study investigators pointed out that not all time spent outside is the same. A parking lot is not the same as a park, and an urban playground with no natural elements is different from a garden.

More so, Fyfe-Johnson explained that without strong evidence to back the benefits to children of spending time outdoors in nature, there had been a slight "political will" to implement or enforce policies ensuring equitable contact with nature.

Providing Health Benefits to Disadvantaged Populations

The study authors have positioned their findings in the context of the urgent public health crises of the nation around mental health and physical activity, on top of fundamental sociodemographic discriminations in access to nature.

The study's senior author Dr. Pooja Tandon said such inequities and public health emergencies have only been magnified further during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Tendon, a Seattle Children's Research Institute associate professor, also said "making this information available" to pediatric health care providers and policymakers offers support for practices and policies that promote environmental justice and reasonable contact to nature for kids in areas where they live, learn and play.

Meanwhile, Fyfe-Johnson refers to preliminary evidence that suggests that contact with greenspace or nature may provide even greater health benefits to disadvantaged populaces by counteracting some of the toxic impacts of poverty.

She added that they ardently hope their work will help enhance access to nature and health outcomes for children, on top of lessening health disparities in childhood.

