How to Process Psychological Trauma From the Pandemic Experience? COVID-19 Leaves Long-Term Mental Health Effects

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unforgettable experience for the whole life as it caused so much psychological trauma for everyone, giving people intense feelings, nightmares, fear, irritability, and anger. So how will the world heal from the mass psychological trauma brought by COVID-19?









Can Pandemic Cause Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)?

Although post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is usually associated with people who experienced war, accidents, terrorist attacks, or physical assault. Experts said that a pandemic could also cause PTSD in many people, such as during the 2003 SARS outbreak wherein healthcare workers and self-quarantined patients exhibited symptoms of the psychological disorder.

Similarly, COVID-19 could have a similar impact, leaving long-term mental health effects. "When we think about traumatic events, it's not just what the event is, it's really your interpretation and what the event causes for you," clinical psychologist Luana Marques told CNBC Make It.

Healthcare workers, those who have lost loved ones or their jobs due to COVID-19, and those who struggle from other mental health conditions are at the greatest risk of developing long-term mental health difficulties. Clinical psychologist Alyssa Rheingold said that long-term consequences could include stress, anxiety, and fear.

How to Heal From Pandemic Trauma

In an article in the BBC Future, psychologist and UK Trauma Council representative David Trickey said that trauma could be understood as a rupture in how people see themselves, the world, and others. A gap arises between one's orienting systems that cause stress, which turns into trauma and often severe feelings of helplessness.

Jefferson Center trauma clinicians Jamie Schlichenmayer and Joel Smith have given their expert advice on the center's website and how people, especially essential workers, can manage the challenges during the pandemic.

Acknowledge Experience and Emotions

Although it might be hard to accept the experience and emotions during the pandemic, this is the first step to manage trauma and anxiety. Many workers experience additional stress on their workloads, not to mention their hazardous working conditions, health insurance benefits, and lack of paid sick leaves. But acknowledging these experiences is essential to maintain one's mental health.

Recognize Symptoms or Reactions to Traumatic Events

Smith said that it could be difficult to identify changes resulting from lifestyle alterations and signs of trauma. Some reactions to traumatic events could include difficulty sleeping, changes in eating habits, nightmares, difficulty concentrating, social withdrawal, anxiety, depression, increased irritability and anger, intrusive thoughts, and increased drinking or smoking.

Schlichenmayer added that an easy way to identify trauma is to identify whether these changes are helpful. For instance, if someone starts cooking more at home when they are used to eating outside is beneficial to their health. In contrast, someone who is used to eating a balanced diet and suddenly finds themself only eating fast food may be a sign of trauma.

Find Support Networks and Foster Healthy Relationships

Finding a support network that went through the same experiences is one way to manage trauma. In the case of COVID-19, everyone has lived through the same event and will be able to relate to the same concerns. This could mean fostering healthy relationships with loved ones, like phone calls with friends, writing letters, or even virtual game nights.

Focus on Self-Care Routines

Smith and Schlichenmayer emphasize the importance of getting quality sleep and staying active. They advise getting regular exercise, healthy eating, limiting alcohol and smoking, and drinking lots of water to meet physical needs. For those feeling anxious, self-care activities like deep breathing exercises, meditating, writing in a journal, listening to music, playing an instrument, reading a book, watching a movie could help.

But most important of all is to know when to seek professional help. As Smith says, "our anxiety is in us, but is not us."



