Close

Some people have claimed that the aurora borealis are making noticeable crackling, whizzing, or whooshing sounds. The question now is whether such sounds are extremely perspective or a trick of the mind?

According to a BBC News report, this indeed is a question that's puzzling observers for hundreds of centuries, specifically, if the fantastic green and crimson light exhibitions of the aurora borealis are producing any evident or noticeable sound.

Fabricated by solar particles' interaction with gas molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, the aurora occurs in general close to the poles of the Earth, where the genetic field is strongest.

Reports of the aurora that makes noise, nonetheless, are infrequent and were dismissed by researchers historically.

ALSO READ: Northern Lights Visible in The UK





Audible to the Human Ears

A Finnish study conducted in 2016 and published in ResearchGate to have finally verified that the Northern Lights certainly do generate sound audible to the ears of humans.

One of the scientists involved in the research caught a sound, potentially made by the fascinating lights, that was approximated to have originated 230 feet above ground level.

Still, the mechanisms behind the sound stay somewhat mysterious, as are there situations that need to be met for the sounds to be heard.

One study takes a look over an auroral sound's historical reports to understand the approaches of examining such an elusive phenomenon and the process of instituting if reported sounds were illusory, imaginary, or objective.

Auroral Noise

Auroral noise was the subject of specifically lively argument with the 20th Century's initial decades when accounts from settlements through northern latitudes reported that the sound accompanied the enthralling light displays in their skies at times.

Witnesses were informed about a quiet, nearly unnoticeable crackling, whooshing, or whizzing sound during specifically violent displays of Northern lights.

At the start of the 1930s, for example, personal testimonies began to flood into the Shetland news, the once-a-week newspaper of the subarctic Shetland Islands, equating the sound of the Northern Lights to "rustling silk" or a pair of planks that meet "flatways."

Such tales were validated by the same testimony from northern Canada and Norway. Yet the scientific community was less than persuaded, especially considering a small number of western explorers claimed to have heard indescribable noises themselves.

An Optical and Auditory Illusion Illusions

The auroral noise reports' credibility was tied intimately to altitude measurements of the Northern Lights.

It was considered that just those exhibitions that wend down low into the atmosphere of Earth would be able to spread sound which the human ear could hear.

The problem was that outcomes recorded during the Second International Polar year of 1932 to 1933 found aurorae most typically took place 100 kilometers above this planet and very infrequently below 50 miles, a report published in The Royal Society specified.

This then proposed it would not be possible for discernible sound from the lights to be spread to the surface of Earth.

Given such outcomes, eminent physicists and meteorologists stayed skeptical, terminating accounts of auroral sound and very low aurorae as folklore narratives or auditory illusions.

British physicist Oliver Lodge, part of the development of radio technology, said that auroral sound might be a psychological phenomenon because of the vividness of the appearance of the aurora, just as meteors at times conjure a whooshing sound in the brain.

Similarly, George Clark Simpson contended that the appearance of low aurorae was possibly an optical illusion resulting from the low clouds' interface.

Related information about the aurora borealis sound is shown on Astrojeff's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Aurora Borealis May Have Contributed to Sinking of Titanic, Suggests Meteorological Researcher

Check out more news and information on Space on Science Times.