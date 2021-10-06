Close

Jared Isaacman of SpaceX Inspiration4 released a shot and some videos taken more than 300 miles above Earth. These fantastic photographs he captured using his iPhone on Twitter.

While the team had more spectacular, specialized camera technology on hand, Isaacman spent time in orbit as part of the SpaceX mission. It was left to an iPhone to record stunning images. Even a xenomorph got in on the action.

Cool video from 🐉 cupola w/ xenomorph. In hindsight, it wasn’t worth the trouble of repacking the alien and probably took away from the video… but the view is pretty incredible and my kids will like the 👽

Shot from: iPhone. pic.twitter.com/OB0KTIlv0y — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 24, 2021

It's worth mentioning that the all-civilian team collected data for the health research using Apple devices: including the iPad, iPhone, and even the Apple Watch.

The smart wearable was charged with gathering information from the civilian space crew, including blood oxygen levels, heart rate, rhythm, movement, ECG activity, and sleep.

On September 15th, SpaceX launched the Inspiration4 mission into space at the height of more than 350 miles (around 570 kilometers). That's more than twice the height of the International Space Station! This allowed the Inspiration4 crew to see the globe in a way that few others had.

According to NDTV, Apple's iPhone received new attention after the Inspiration4 crew commander revealed their spectacular view from orbit on his Twitter account. He even praised the Apple product in his tweet.

Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture. pic.twitter.com/sz1UVx3pUE — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) October 3, 2021

"Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this," Isaacman, who is also the CEO of Shift4 Payments, said in his post. He added that he "loves the nosecone in the picture."

He took the breathtaking view of the Earth from the enormous glass dome feature of SpaceX's Dragon spaceship known as the "cupola."

It's worth mentioning that Isaacman isn't the only member of the all-civilian team that spent time photographing and filming the breathtaking vistas from orbit.

One of the Inspiration4 crews, Arceneaux, also uploaded a 360-degree image of the Earth during their trip, calling it "absolutely life-changing," according to News18.

As remarkable as Isaacman's tweets are, perhaps people should be more amazed by what they show rather than astonished by the quality of the job. He sent out another tweet, this time depicting calm Earth hundreds of miles below.

A video over Brazil from first day on orbit. Shot w/iPhone but hopefully we can get some of ⁦@inspiration4x⁩ Nikon shots out soon. Such a privilege to see our 🌎 from this perspective. We need to take far better care of our home planet and also reaching for the stars. pic.twitter.com/mAQw6eK8Ui — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 25, 2021

The millionaire and mission commander went on to say that he shot the amazing footage on his iPhone. He did say, though, that photos shot with his Nikon camera will be released soon.

Dr. Sian Proctor, the pilot of the Inspiration4 Mission, posted one of the most beautiful Inspiration4 Mission photos on Twitter, as Science Times previously reported.

SpaceX Inspiration4 Crew

The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew, including Isaacman, Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Sian Proctor, flew into orbit for their historic voyage and returned to Earth three days later.

Aside from creating history and performing medical research, the space mission also generated $250 million for the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis' ongoing study of children's cancer.

Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of SpaceX, completed the fundraiser by contributing the remaining $50 million to the charity.

