Close

A video was recently shot inside a hurricane to exhibit what and how it's actually like to be inside the twister that took place.

A ScienceAlert report said, it's not often a person is getting the chance to peep inside a hurricane, although that exactly is what a dramatic new video clip from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is giving the opportunity to do and this is can be accessed via saildrone's YouTube video below.

The said the video was recorded inside Hurricane Sam end of last month, as reported by NOAA, by an intrepid sailing drone identified as Saildrone Explorer SD 1045.

Essentially, according to the NOAA, the uncrewed surface vehicle or USV had to combat 120 mph or 193 kph winds and 15-meter or 50-foot high waves.

ALSO READ: Climate Change Disrupting Ocean Stability Faster Than Previously Thought [Study]





The 'Saildrone'

As indicated in this report, as long as one is somewhere "warm, dry, and safe," he has the liberty to click on the video footage below and find out for himself. Specifically, category 4 is not something an individual would want to be stuck inside when he's out in the ocean.

Essentially, the SD 1045 is on a mission to gather real-time data that can be used to improve the prediction models of the hurricane.

It is suited with a special "hurricane wing" which means it can operate and continue to record in the most adverse weather conditions.

Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder, and CEO said "Saildrone is going where now study vessel" has ever ventured, sailing right into the hurricane's eyes, collecting data that will transform the insight of these powerful storms.

After they conquered the Arctic and the Southern Ocean, hurricanes were the final frontier for the survivability of Saildrone. Jenkins explained they are proud to have engineered a vehicle with the ability to operate in the most extremes conditions of weather on this planet.

Drone Filled with Impressive Features

With a seven-meter or 23-feet length for a measurement, the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 is packed with oceanographic and meteorological sensors for data collection, and cameras and microphones.

Run by the wind and sunlight, this drone is using machine learning or artificial intelligence to assess different data as it's coming in.

The drone is controlled by a human pilot over a satellite connection. It can also survive more than one year at sea. Presently, there are five of these autonomous devices out in the Atlantic, not to mention the fleet in general, which has logged over 13,000 days on the waves that cover over 500,000 nautical miles.

In the case of Hurricane Sam, this was the longest-running, not to mention the most intense hurricane of the 2021 season in the Atlantic Ocean, although it, fortunately, avoided hitting land. Then at that time of writing, it has been downgraded to a category 2 storm.

For Improvement of Forecast Models

In the future, this same technology could be employed for the tracking of hurricanes' progress as they develop, and eventually, to save lives by offering an advanced warning of what such storm systems might be doing after.

According to NOAA oceanographer Greg Foltz, using data that the saildrones have collected, improvement in the forecast model that predicts quick intensification of hurricanes is expected.

Foltz explained, quick intensification, when hurricane winds reinforce in just a few hours, "is a serious threat to coastal communities."

He added new data from saildrones, as well as other uncrewed systems NOAA is currently utilizing, will help experts better forecast the forces that drive hurricanes and be able to provide warmth to communities earlier.

RELATED ARTICLE: 20th Century Sea-Level Rise on East Coast Fastest in 2,000 Years





Check out more news and information on Hurricanes on Science Times.